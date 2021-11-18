 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bearcat Sebastien Boyle reflects on season and talks wrestling
0 comments

Bearcat Sebastien Boyle reflects on season and talks wrestling

{{featured_button_text}}

Scottsbluff football player Sebastien Boyle talks about his disappointments in the last season, the team's progress, and his expectations for his next two years with the Star-Herald's Dave Brunz and Bryanna Winner.

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff three-sport sophomore athlete Sebastien Boyle.

Boyle, originally from Colorado Springs, came to Scottsbluff prior to his freshman year as Colorado made modifications to their sports due to COVID.

“My other school at the time had two choices, play in the fall or the spring and they weren’t that good of a team so they decided to play in the spring,” he said. “I had been working all summer and didn’t want to waste all that talent and time, so I decided to go somewhere else.”

Even though the Bearcats lost to Aurora in the playoffs, Boyle feels the season went well for the team.

“I think it went pretty well, we set some goals and achieved them. It didn’t go as planned in the playoffs though, so we’ll get it next year,” Boyle said.

With Braeden Stull transferring to Scottsbluff, the football team was excited to see the impact he would make.

“It was a big impact, we were really excited to hear him come,” Boyle said. “We were excited to see what he could do.”

Of the three sports, Boyle said his favorite is football.

“I just fell in love with it. It’s just something I enjoy a lot more than wrestling and track.”

Next up for Boyle will be wrestling, which will begin Dec. 2 at Mitchell.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News