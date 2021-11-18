Bearcat Sebastien Boyle reflects on season and talks wrestling

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff three-sport sophomore athlete Sebastien Boyle.

Boyle, originally from Colorado Springs, came to Scottsbluff prior to his freshman year as Colorado made modifications to their sports due to COVID.

“My other school at the time had two choices, play in the fall or the spring and they weren’t that good of a team so they decided to play in the spring,” he said. “I had been working all summer and didn’t want to waste all that talent and time, so I decided to go somewhere else.”

Even though the Bearcats lost to Aurora in the playoffs, Boyle feels the season went well for the team.

“I think it went pretty well, we set some goals and achieved them. It didn’t go as planned in the playoffs though, so we’ll get it next year,” Boyle said.

With Braeden Stull transferring to Scottsbluff, the football team was excited to see the impact he would make.

“It was a big impact, we were really excited to hear him come,” Boyle said. “We were excited to see what he could do.”

Of the three sports, Boyle said his favorite is football.