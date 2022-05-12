Bearcat soccer falls at state in penalty kicks

The Scottsbluff Bearcats boys’ soccer team traveled to Omaha for their state quarterfinal game against the Waverly Vikings on Thursday. The Bearcats fell 5-4 after two overtimes and a penalty shootout.

The Bearcats made school history as Karim Castillo scored 20 minutes into the game, giving Scottsbluff their first goal in four state appearances.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

