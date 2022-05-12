Bearcat soccer falls at state in penalty shootout

The Scottsbluff Bearcats boys’ soccer team traveled to Omaha for their state quarterfinal game against the Waverly Vikings on Thursday. The Bearcats fell 5-4 after two overtimes and a penalty shootout.

“I thought we competed the whole time. It didn't help that we started off slow, maybe not slow but we allowed them to score two goals and then we settled down,” head coach Nate Rock said. “I thought we played really well. I thought the middle portion of the game we were in control.

“Toward the end of regulation, you could see the heat was really starting to affect us and we were trying to sub more and more. The heat was a factor but overall, it was a gutsy performance from our team and I thought they played well enough to win.”

This was the first state appearance for both teams in 12 years.

“For us, it’s just reestablishing that expectation. We worked so hard at a lot of different levels to raise our game and raise our level of play,” Rock said. “To come here and really play what I thought at times we were the better team and the result wasn’t what we wanted but I thought it set the expectation and the bar higher for next year.”

The Vikings got on the board first with a goal by Carson Brentlinger 13 minutes into the game before Kemper Reed put Waverly up 2-0 less than a minute later.

Karim Castillo Leos scored for the Bearcats with 20:41 remaining in the first half to cut the Viking lead to 2-1.

The Castillo goal was the first by Scottsbluff in the school’s four state appearances.

“It was cool when we learned that later on that we finally scored a goal here, but we were just happy that it cut the deficit in half and we pulled one back,” Rock said. “We felt like if we kept playing well, we were going to get a second and we were able to do that at the end of the first half.”

The Bearcats held the Vikings scoreless the remainder of the half as neither team could get the ball in the back of the net. Scottsbluff’s Aaron Schaff tied the game with 18 seconds left before halftime.

The score would remain 2-2 until three minutes into the second half when Bearcat Braden Anderson kicked the ball into the corner.

The Scottsbluff lead didn’t last long as Waverly’s Landon Tjaden scored less than a minute later to tie the game at three apiece.

With 27:28 remaining in regulation, Viking Anthony Ruelas put Waverly up 4-3. Scottsbluff would tie the score once again on Schaff’s second goal of the game five minutes later.

Both teams saw a yellow card, Scottsbluff’s going on Jason Escamilla and Waverly’s on Ruelas.

Neither team could score by the end of regulation, resulting in Scottsbluff’s second overtime game of the season. The first was a win against Campbell County on April 14.

After the two overtime periods, the score remained 4-4. Penalty kicks decided who would move on to face Omaha Skutt Catholic on Saturday, May 14. This was the Bearcats’ second penalty shootout after beating North Platte on April 28 in one.

“We had an idea based on our North Platte shootout, which was only a couple of weeks ago. We had to take into account who felt could take one but we had a five picked out really quickly based on that game,” Rock said. “We felt like they were confident in shooting them and unfortunately when you get to a shootout, it’s a coin flip and we were just on the wrong side of it today.”

Both teams missed the first kick before Waverly got one in. Anderson missed the second as the Vikings got their kick in. Schaff missed the third kick for the Bearcats as it hit the crossbar. The fourth kick for the Vikings went in, giving Waverly the 5-4 win.

The Bearcats finished the season 13-5 and will return the majority of the team next year to work hard and make a run to state next year.

“We return a lot of people and we’re losing a couple of key pieces but now this team knows how hard they need to work to get back to Omaha, so they’ll know what to expect next year,” Rock said.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

