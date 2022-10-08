Bearcat softball headed to second straight state tournament

In the best of three B-7 district softball final in Scottsbluff, the Bearcats and Norris Titans needed the deciding game as the Bearcats won the first 12-8 and Norris won the second 9-5. In the end, Scottsbluff took the third game 12-1, sending them to state.

“We’re feeling pretty good. No matter what happened today, win or lose, Norris is a good team. We felt we left it out there today and that’s what we asked the girls to do,” Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said. “The second game we had a couple mishaps and I told the girls, ‘play our ball and see what happens.’ We’re excited going back to state.”

For the players, they are excited about going for a second straight year and were playing for the seniors.

“It’s incredible that we made it two years in a row and I’m so excited,” senior pitcher Liz Fuss said. “We know what to expect and we’re going to go out and fight. I just (thought) I needed to keep on playing for my team and playing for the seniors.”

The first game had the two teams scoring in the same innings, aside from the seventh. Norris struck first with one in the top of the second before Scottsbluff scored seven in the bottom half with three singles by Aspyn Andreas, Marly Laucomer and Taryn Spady, as well as doubles from Tatum Heimerman and Jenna Spengler.

The Titans cut the Bearcat lead to 7-4 with three in the fourth, two coming from an Allie Bischoff home run. Spengler hit her second double of the day in the bottom of the frame to put the score at 8-4. Two singles and a double from Aubrey Barrett gave Scottsbluff their final runs in the sixth for a 12-5 score.

Norris tried to make a comeback with three in the final inning, including the second home run for Bischoff, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Liz Fuss pitched all seven with 13 hits, eight runs, three walks and three strikeouts.

Game two saw the Titans go out to a quick lead, scoring three in the bottom of the first inning before the Bearcats could score one in the second. Scottsbluff scored two in the third and fifth innings but wasn’t enough as Norris scored two apiece in the second, third and fourth innings.

Barrett pitched the complete game, going six innings and giving up eight hits, nine runs (six earned), 10 walks and five strikeouts.

“Mindset is don’t beat ourselves. We had 10 walks and three errors and we hit the ball but they made some plays,” Fox said. “I just said ‘look, one of the biggest things we talk about all year is out work, out play.’ We are one of the best conditioned teams and I think that in state softball. We are very conditioned and I think that showed in the third game. Norris made some mistakes and we took advantage.”

The if-needed game three had neither team score in the first inning but Scottsbluff would break the tie with three runs in the second inning. Andreas doubled in two runs before Heimerman scored Andreas on a single.

Norris saw Bischoff have her third home run of the game in the top of the third, but this was the only run the Titans could get in the game.

The Bearcats though, didn’t stop scoring as they got nine runs across in the bottom of the frame to go up 12-1 before ending the game in the middle of the fourth on the run-rule.

With the bases loaded, Laucomer scored on a passed ball and Zoey Paez singled in a run for a 5-1 lead. Adryana Rodriguez brought in the sixth run when Aleigh Portenier scored on a sacrifice fly to left. From there, Titan errors and hits from Laucomer and Spengler brought in the remaining seven runs.

Fuss pitched game three as well and gave up six hits and one run while recording a strikeout.

“Liz pitched amazing and I’m not going to take anything away from Aubrey, she had a hard time. But the one thing (Aubrey) did for us is she let Liz take a break and Aubrey pitched six innings,” Fox said. “Both pitchers are great but Liz, it starts for her not throwing walks and that’s what she’s done all year.”

The Bearcats will go into state as the seventh seed and will open the tournament with second seed Wahoo on Wednesday at 8 a.m. The goal for Scottsbluff is to not only compete, but to have fun as well.

“We’re just trying to compete and go have fun,” Fox said. “When we have fun, we do a lot of good things.”

Game 1

NRRS 010 301 3 - 8 13 0

SCTB 070 104 x - 12 14 1

WP-Liz Fuss

2B-Jenna Spengler 2, Tatum Heimerman 2, Aubrey Barrett

Game 2

SCTB 012 020 0 - 5 6 3

NRRS 322 200 x - 9 8 2

LP-Aubrey Barrett

2B-Piper Ryschon

Game 3

NRRS 001 0 - 1 6 4

SCTB 039 x - 12 9 1

WP-Liz Fuss

2B-Marly Laucomer, Aspyn Andreas, Jenna Spengler