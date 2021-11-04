Bearcat softball raises funds for Festival of Hope

After concluding their season at the state softball tournament last month, the Bearcat softball had one more task to accomplish after their season was done.
During the Bearcat’s Sub-District and District stretch of the season, the softball program sold shirts with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Scottsbluff Festival of Hope.
Festival of Hope is a local nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to cancer patients in Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming with non-medical related expenses.
“Lots of times when people are undergoing treatment, they can’t work a full 40 hour week or their spouse can’t work a full 40 hour week. Things get tough because there are extra expenses and other things that go on with that,” Festival of Hope advisory board member Dr. Vince Bjorling said.
The organization looks to alleviate the hidden costs that can come with the treatment of cancer.
“What we found was that if we can help them out, whether that’s by helping them purchase fuel so they can go up and down the highway, paying a utility or a phone bill, make a car payment or sometimes a house payment, those are things that really made a difference in their lives,” Bjorling said.
“It helped them concentrate more on treating their cancer and not having to worry about the financial stresses or weather their going to have enough to buy food at the end of the month and things from that stand point.”
The Bearcats softball team got involved with Festival of Hope during the season and decided to hold a fundraiser selling shirts during Sub-District and District play.
“It was something that our parents and kids decided, and anything we can do to help out the community,” Coach Dan Fox said.
Although Festival of Hope has an annual event to raise funds, the organization is thankful for other programs getting involved and contributing as well.
“We’ve been very blessed. The money stays locally and we had not only our festival every year but we’ve also had groups like this where they’ve raised money and donated it to the festival of hope,” Bjorling said. “It’s just everybody working to help take care of family, friends and neighbors undergoing treatment with cancer.
“We feel very blessed. We’re so happy the community supports us in these ways and we’re so glad to see the young people getting involved and doing the things they do.”
The Bearcats softball team donated a total of $680 toward Festival of hope with their shirt sales.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.