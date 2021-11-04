Bearcat softball raises funds for Festival of Hope

After concluding their season at the state softball tournament last month, the Bearcat softball had one more task to accomplish after their season was done.

During the Bearcat’s Sub-District and District stretch of the season, the softball program sold shirts with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Scottsbluff Festival of Hope.

Festival of Hope is a local nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to cancer patients in Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming with non-medical related expenses.

“Lots of times when people are undergoing treatment, they can’t work a full 40 hour week or their spouse can’t work a full 40 hour week. Things get tough because there are extra expenses and other things that go on with that,” Festival of Hope advisory board member Dr. Vince Bjorling said.

The organization looks to alleviate the hidden costs that can come with the treatment of cancer.

“What we found was that if we can help them out, whether that’s by helping them purchase fuel so they can go up and down the highway, paying a utility or a phone bill, make a car payment or sometimes a house payment, those are things that really made a difference in their lives,” Bjorling said.