Bearcat wrestling wins districts, Bulldogs send eight to state

The Scottsbluff Bearcats jumped up in the standings during day two of the Class B, District 4 tournament to win by 24.5 points.
“It feels good. The boys wrestled well and they showed up today,” coach Dustin Stodola said. “We worked all year for this, to qualify for state and be able to wrestle in that championship. Going into this, we talked as a team and I said, ‘Hey boys, it doesn’t matter what happened before. Everyone’s record is 0-0; wins and losses don’t mean anything. We show up, wrestle our match and good things will happen.’”
Of the 14 wrestlers on the team, 12 qualified for state.
“They did good. We wrestled to where we were supposed to be seed-wise, and we had a lot of guys step up and outwrestle their seeds,” Stodola said. “I always tell the boys wrestle hard, don’t leave anything to chance and make the most of it.”
Connor Whiteley was the only champion for the Bearcats in 132 after his opponent, Boone Central’s Gavin Dozler medically forfeited.
Others that qualified for Scottsbluff includes; Oscar Felix (113), Joey Canseco (120), Bryan Morales (126), Milo Cervantes (138), Mason Wagner (145), Frankie Trevino (170), Josiah Mobley (182), Sebastien Boyle (195), Trey May (220) and Chance Symons (285).
The first weight class to finish was the 106 bracket, which saw Bearcat Christopher Gamino and Bulldog Ashton Dane face off to see who will be the district champion. Dane would pin Gamino in 6:18 for his second district championship.
“It feels good. It was a good match last year, and it was a good match this year,” Dane said.
Other Bulldogs in the top four includes Isaiah Murillo (third in 113), AJ Stone (third in 138), Keenan Allen (third in 152), Jacob Awiszus (second in 182), Taydon Gorsuch (fourth in 195), Collin Schwartzkopf who won the 220 bracket, and Sam Rocheleau (fourth in 285).
Gering would finish in third with 142.5 points behind Beatrice’s 165, and even though they will send eight to the state tournament, Dane believes they didn’t compete at their best.
“I don’t think we wrestled to our full potential, but we wrestled good,” he said. “We lost a couple of matches that we shouldn’t have.”
Before the state tournament next week, the Bearcats will practice what they need to.
“(We will) get back to work, watch film and see what we got to improve on, and keep going,” Stodola said.
Dane wants to work on a few things to improve his wrestling, like “being more on the attack on my feet and turning on top.”
Alliance had one qualifier in Tory Picket Pin when he finished fourth in 120. Sidney had four and Chadron had three.
Red Raiders Chance Houser (113) and Austin Munier (126) each won their respective brackets while Dietrich Lecher (182) and Landon Hanes (220) each finished fourth.
Cardinals Davin Serres (138), Quinn Bailey (145), and Ryan Bikel (285) each got first place finishes as Braden Underwood (132) finished third and Rhett Cullers (170) finished fourth.
In the C4 tournament, Gordon-Rushville finished fifth with 113 points and Mitchell was in seventh with 79.
Neither team had champions but they did have state qualifiers. The Tigers had four and the Mustangs had five.
Mitchell’s Ace Hobb (106), TC Hughson (113), Cael Peters (182) and Daniel Thomas (285) and Gordon-Rushville’s Kyler Vincent (126), Tucker Banister (132), Jace Freeseman (152), Tegan Snyder (170) and Taylon Pascoe (182) all qualified.
The state tournament will take place in Omaha Feb. 17-Feb. 19.
