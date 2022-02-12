Bearcat wrestling wins districts, Bulldogs send eight to state

The first weight class to finish was the 106 bracket, which saw Bearcat Christopher Gamino and Bulldog Ashton Dane face off to see who will be the district champion. Dane would pin Gamino in 6:18 for his second district championship.

“It feels good. It was a good match last year, and it was a good match this year,” Dane said.

Other Bulldogs in the top four includes Isaiah Murillo (third in 113), AJ Stone (third in 138), Keenan Allen (third in 152), Jacob Awiszus (second in 182), Taydon Gorsuch (fourth in 195), Collin Schwartzkopf who won the 220 bracket, and Sam Rocheleau (fourth in 285).

Gering would finish in third with 142.5 points behind Beatrice’s 165, and even though they will send eight to the state tournament, Dane believes they didn’t compete at their best.

“I don’t think we wrestled to our full potential, but we wrestled good,” he said. “We lost a couple of matches that we shouldn’t have.”

Before the state tournament next week, the Bearcats will practice what they need to.

“(We will) get back to work, watch film and see what we got to improve on, and keep going,” Stodola said.