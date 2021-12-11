Bearcats basketball downs Evanston

Harris led Scottsbluff in scoring with 17 points followed by Tate Talkington with 15 and Thyne with 14. Harre finished with nine points.

Other scoring for the Bearcats included Jackson Ostdiek with three points, Trevor Schwartz with four, and Tyson Klein with one point.

Scottsbluff had 18 rebounds on the day, led by Harre with five and Michael Mickey and Harris with four each.

Over the course of the tournament, multiple things became apparent for the girls that need to be improved upon.

“We have to do what we do better and the second thing is ball security and confidence. We have a lot of kids who have put a significant amount of time in that just need to trust themselves and play basketball,” Bollish said. “When they do that, we can be really good and we play a style that is hard to keep up with and once we’re ahead, it’s hard to catch up to.”

Before their next game on Friday, the boys have a few things they will work to improve on.