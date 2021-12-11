Bearcats basketball downs Evanston

The Bearcat basketball teams came out with wins on the final day of the Gillette Tournament, which saw the teams go 2-1.
The Scottsbluff boys’ basketball team bounced back from the defeat on Saturday to close out the tournament in Gillette with a 77-41 win over Evanston, Wyoming while the girls made it two in a row as they topped Evanston 58-45.
“Overall, the reason why we go to Gillette is because we want to play championship basketball and we saw three very good opponents this weekend,” girls coach Dave Bollish said. “We played number two and number three in the state of Wyoming at 4A, which would be Class A in Nebraska. We also played Evanston who would be a very good Western Nebraska team.”
Evanston led at halftime of the girl’s contest 32-24, but saw the Bearcats outscore Evanston 34-13 for the win.
“We adjusted, we let some of our younger kids come out and step up and just play really hard. They did a great job. Ashtyn Schwartz, I think she had five or six points right off the bat in the second half and it kind of motivated our older kids,” Bollish said. “I thought the kids did a great job adjusting, rising to the challenge and finding a way to win after an emotional, important and energy draining win on Friday.”
The Scottsbluff girls were led in scoring by Payton Burda with 17 points followed by Mariyah Avila with 14. Anna Kelley also contributed 11 points.
Following the loss on Friday, the boys wanted to clean up their mistakes and play cohesively as a team against Evanston.
“Thunder Basin has a tremendous team and took us out of most things we wanted to accomplish and made everything hard on us with their athleticism and effort,” boys coach Scott Gullion said. “Today, we were able to force down a lot of turnovers with ball pressure and get a lot of transition baskets. We shared the ball pretty well and were able to pull away.”
As for the boy’s contest, Scottsbluff were in control as they ran to a 42-14 halftime lead and never looked back.
“Cody played with a ton of effort and physicality. Evanston was inexperienced but played hard. Thunder Basin will be one of, if not the best team we will face this year,” Gullion said. “They have multiple guys that can shoot it to go along with one of the best players in Wyoming and are difficult to defend.”
Scottsbluff connected on 56% of their shots and buried five 3-pointers, two each from Kellon Harris and Austin Thyne.
Scottsbluff was also 18-of-23 from the charity stripe as Harris was 5-of-5 and Tyler Harre 5-of-6.
Harris led Scottsbluff in scoring with 17 points followed by Tate Talkington with 15 and Thyne with 14. Harre finished with nine points.
Other scoring for the Bearcats included Jackson Ostdiek with three points, Trevor Schwartz with four, and Tyson Klein with one point.
Scottsbluff had 18 rebounds on the day, led by Harre with five and Michael Mickey and Harris with four each.
Over the course of the tournament, multiple things became apparent for the girls that need to be improved upon.
“We have to do what we do better and the second thing is ball security and confidence. We have a lot of kids who have put a significant amount of time in that just need to trust themselves and play basketball,” Bollish said. “When they do that, we can be really good and we play a style that is hard to keep up with and once we’re ahead, it’s hard to catch up to.”
Before their next game on Friday, the boys have a few things they will work to improve on.
“We still have a ways to go with our mentality and urgency for all four quarters. We have to continue to improve on both ends of the court,” Gullion said. “Our focus and attention has to improve as we prepare to get into the grind of our schedule. Overall, I’m proud of our effort, teamwork, and improvement made thus far.”
The girls will travel to face rival Gering at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday before both teams have a double header with Chadron on Dec. 17 at home. Girls are scheduled to tipoff at 5:30 p.m. with boys right after at 7 p.m.
