Bearcats beat Colorado's Fredrick at home

The Scottsbluff Bearcats football team hosted Colorado school Fredrick on Friday, winning 43-20 in the first game either team has played against an out-of-state opponent this year.

“I think our kids came out and really executed the game plan, on both sides of the ball. I was really proud of our kids for having a bounce back win,” Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall said. “We had to find a way to win this one tonight and I think our kids did what it took.”

This is the first time the Golden Eagles and Bearcats have faced each other.

“This is a game that kind of came about a couple years ago when we were at a summer camp, met the coaching staff, and thought it would be a good fit for both of our programs,” Hall said. “Any time you can play a quality team that you have never seen before and find a way to win, it's going to help you in the long run.”

The Bearcats got off to a running start literally, as Sebastien Boyle put the first points on the board with a 42-yard rushing touchdown. This was his first of four touchdowns of the night.

“He’s a kid we’re gonna have to ride and he’s a kid that has the ability to take over a game like that and he’s a kid that’s gonna have to rest over the weekend,” Hall said of Boyle. “We’re going to need him next week and into the future. He’s just a kid that does all the right things for our program.”

Fredrick scored not long after on a 5-yard pass from Gavin Ishmael to Jace Horner. The Golden Eagles tried for a 2-point conversion but were stopped to put the score at 7-6. This would be the score going into the second quarter.

The second frame was all Bearcats. Braeden Stull scored a rushing touchdown from the seven to put the Bearcats up eight.

Boyle scored his second touchdown of the night on a 50-yard run to put Scottsbluff up 21-6.

Kyan Allen intercepted Frederick with 5:49 left in the first half to set up the Bearcats on another touchdown possession. Boyle, for his third of the game, ran it from the 5-yard to put the score where it would be at halftime.

At the end of the first half, the Bearcats were leading 28-6.

It didn't take long for Scottsbluff to score again as Jose Rodriguez ran it into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown.

Carter Reisig would get the ball back for the Bearcats with an interception at the 27. However, Scottsbluff would turn it over on downs four minutes later. The Bearcats would lead 35-6 going into the fourth frame.

The Golden Eagles got on the board for the second time with a Cruz Zamudio 33-yard touchdown run. They would successfully get the 2-point conversion to trail 35-14.

The first possession of the quarter for Scottsbluff would see Boyle's fourth touchdown of the night with a 70-yard run. The Bearcats also went for the 2-point conversion and were able to go up 43-14.

A pass from Horner to Teagun Boen saw Fredrick score the final points of the night. They wouldn't get the 2-point conversion.

With a few minutes left in the game, Jackson Allen recorded the third interception of the night for Scottsbluff. The Bearcats tried for a field goal but it went wide.

“Defense played well, had to make some in-game adjustments and I was really proud of our kids, that we were able to change some things on the fly and put them in the correct positions to make plays,” Hall said. “That’s just a credit to our kids on the way they prepare, that they are able to make those in-game adjustments and we don’t have to wait until halftime to make those adjustments to help us out.”

The Bearcats will travel to York to face the Dukes on Sept. 16. The Dukes fell to Bennington 33-10.

“We’ve got to have a great week at practice. York is definitely a playoff team this year, they have a lot of kids that have been playing since they were sophomores so they are an experienced team,” Hall said. “It’s a team that has a lot of size up front so it’s something that we have to have a great week of practice in order to be ready for next week.”