Bearcats beat Gross Catholic Cougars to advance to state tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fox attributes the Bearcats success to their camaraderie and teamwork in these two come from behind victories.

“We’re a team that never dies, and we keep on going on and we have fun together, this team has really good chemistry. They all get along and we have a lot of fun,” Fox said.

“There’s no one person here on this team. We got 16 girls that can do something, steal a base or whatever, so don’t tell one person that they have to do it all. When we got the energy, we have to take bases and make plays on the defensive side. That’s what we talk about all the time, it’s a team game,” Fox said.

“The Bearcats owe these back-to-back wins in large part to late game rallies resulting in large amounts of scoring.

“It was awesome to hit the ball really well because we were behind the entire two games, and in the last innings we got to come ahead, pull through and give ourselves a big lead,” Churchill said.

These two come from behind victories reinforce Fox’s belief in his girls to handle late game situations.

“I never feel like we are totally out of any game, with how we played last week I feel like we could score in a bunch and today really proved it. We made good contact and that’s what happens,” Fox said.