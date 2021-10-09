Bearcats beat Gross Catholic Cougars to advance to state tournament

Almost 10 years to the date that the Scottsbluff Bearcats softball team last made the State Tournament, they are heading back after beating the Omaha Gross Catholic Cougars in the best of three district championship series.
“Words don’t even express how we feel right now, at least for me. I’m really excited, and that was our goal. We felt our team was good enough to go to state and compete,” Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said.
The players shared in the excitement of advancing to the state tournament.
“It’s honestly unbelievable, 10 years ago yesterday (Oct. 8) was the last time Scottsbluff went to state. It was just like a calling to us, we finally stepped out and made it, it’s just unbelievable.
The Bearcats played won the two out of three series in two hard fought games.
The Bearcats won the first game 11-10 with a Mariah Avila walk off stolen base. Taryn Spady had a home run, Spady and catcher Reagan Churchill led the Bearcats with two RBIs.
The Bearcats, playing as the away team, won the second game 14-12. The Bearcats fell down 4-8 in the seventh inning, but rallied back scoring ten innings to take the lead, and finishing the game 14-12.
The Bearcats batting was especially potent in the second game as Zoey Paez, Spady and Churchill all hit home runs.
Fox attributes the Bearcats success to their camaraderie and teamwork in these two come from behind victories.
“We’re a team that never dies, and we keep on going on and we have fun together, this team has really good chemistry. They all get along and we have a lot of fun,” Fox said.
“There’s no one person here on this team. We got 16 girls that can do something, steal a base or whatever, so don’t tell one person that they have to do it all. When we got the energy, we have to take bases and make plays on the defensive side. That’s what we talk about all the time, it’s a team game,” Fox said.
“The Bearcats owe these back-to-back wins in large part to late game rallies resulting in large amounts of scoring.
“It was awesome to hit the ball really well because we were behind the entire two games, and in the last innings we got to come ahead, pull through and give ourselves a big lead,” Churchill said.
These two come from behind victories reinforce Fox’s belief in his girls to handle late game situations.
“I never feel like we are totally out of any game, with how we played last week I feel like we could score in a bunch and today really proved it. We made good contact and that’s what happens,” Fox said.
Although the Bearcats have punched their ticket to the state tournament, they know they will have to work even harder to succeed at state.
“We have to heal up a little bit, and then just go play and do what we do. We know that we’re going to see some really good teams out there, but we want to compete, and if you compete you never know what’s going to happen,” Fox said.
The Bearcats will play at the State Tournament Oct. 13 in Hastings against Wahoo.