Bearcats best Trailblazers in varsity dual at home

Coming off the holiday break, the Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted the Torrington Trailblazers in a dual, with the Bearcats claiming a 33-22 victory.

Even in their battered and bruised state, the Bearcats were a tough matchup for the Blazers.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Torrington coach Cody Grant said. "They have a bunch of tough guys and always have. They have some guys out, but I think we came out there and battled.

"We have a young team. We came out tonight with two juniors, a senior and the rest were sophomores and freshmen. So it’s good to see the young guys battling hard.”

The Blazers got out to an early lead with Tyler Nicolay earning the pin over Scottsbluff’s Payton Woodring and Ty Albaugh earning another six for the Blazers.

Scottsbluff fought their way back in with wins by pinfall from Joey Canseco, Connor Whiteley, Mason Wagner, Frankie Trevino and Josiah Mobley, with Micah Gomez winning by major decision as well.

Even with the win, the Bearcats feel like they are still finding their identity as a team.

“The result didn’t surprise me," Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said. "We had some injuries moving forward once again — it’s kind of been the story of our season. We have faced some adversity in that area. The guys who showed up to wrestle that weren’t hurt and came to practice wrestled very well."

He continued, “Guys that shouldn’t be missing practice have been. Those that were there had time to wrestle with the varsity guys, and they battled.”

Going into the second half of their season, the Bearcats are hoping to find the right mindset to finish out the season.

“Some of the other guys, they need to figure out what they’re trying to do, if they’re trying to just be part of the team or compete,” Stodola said. “We have some younger guys going out there over some older guys because the older guys, their mind isn’t right. We have to get that fixed. We’ll take care of that. Varsity is off this weekend and they can heal up, but JV and the girls are going to get a chance to compete.”

After their week off, the Bearcat varsity wrestling team has a slew of tough matchups awaiting them.

“We got some tough tournaments coming up in the second half of the season. We’re off this week, we have a dual next Thursday, and then we head to Schuyler. We’re traveling across the state,” Stodola said. “We are going to see some of the toughest teams in eastern Nebraska.”

Those teams include Bennington, Blair, Skutt and "other small class schools who have tough kids, so it will be an eye opener,” he said.

The Bearcats will also be traveling to Garden City, Kansas, which brings the top teams from Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and as far as Texas.

The Bearcats will be on the mat next on Thursday, Jan. 12, to face the Indians from Ogallala.