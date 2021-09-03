Bearcats blank Hastings, 40-0

Scottsbluff added to its lead with 6:54 to play in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Stull, capped off by a 2-point conversion by Boyle to extend the Bearcat lead to 14-0.

Boyle finished off the first half with a 2-yard run with 1:07 to play in the second quarter, putting the Bearcats up 20-0 at halftime.

Scottsbluff opened up the third quarter with a ariel assault on the Tigers after Stull found Jose Rodriguez for 57 yards before hitting Schwartz in the endzone from 15 yards out to stretch the Scottsbluff lead to 28-0 following a 2-point conversion run by Josiah Mobley.

Boyle added his second score of the night with 4:40 to play in the third on a 4-yard run to extend the lead to 34-0 after a missed extra point.

The scoring was capped off with 10:21 to play in the final stanza when Rodriguez got loose on a 26-yard run. The extra point failed, rounding out the score at 40-0.

Hall said it’s tough to shut out any opponent and was proud of his team for being able to keep Hastings out of the endzone.