Bearcats blank Hastings, 40-0

HASTINGS — Sebastien Boyle rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead Scottsbluff to a dominating 40-0 win over Hastings at Lloyd Wilson Field at Hastings College.
The win gives the Bearcats their first win of the season, evening their record to 1-1, while Hastings falls to 0-3.
Scottsbluff head coach Judd Hall said he was pleased with his team’s ability to overcome the loss to Ft. Morgan, Colorado and short week of practice.
“I was proud of how they handled themselves after the short week,” he said. “Our kids responded to everything that was put in front of them this week.”
Hastings struggled early on after fumbling the ball back to Scottsbluff on its first drive of the game. However, the Bearcats gave the ball right back on a fumbled punt on Scottsbluff’s would-be next possession.
The Bearcats reponded, though, when Maison Kinsey picked off a Johnny Whyrick pass with 5:54 to play in the first quarter, setting up a 65-yard pass from Braeden Stull to Trevor Schwartz down to the Hastings 5 yard line. Stull finished off the drive two plays later with a 5-yard run to give Scottsbluff a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.
The Bearcats forced their third turnover of the night on Hastings’ next possession, a fumble recovered by Tyrone Shanks on the Scottsbluff 40-yard line.
Scottsbluff added to its lead with 6:54 to play in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Stull, capped off by a 2-point conversion by Boyle to extend the Bearcat lead to 14-0.
Boyle finished off the first half with a 2-yard run with 1:07 to play in the second quarter, putting the Bearcats up 20-0 at halftime.
Scottsbluff opened up the third quarter with a ariel assault on the Tigers after Stull found Jose Rodriguez for 57 yards before hitting Schwartz in the endzone from 15 yards out to stretch the Scottsbluff lead to 28-0 following a 2-point conversion run by Josiah Mobley.
Boyle added his second score of the night with 4:40 to play in the third on a 4-yard run to extend the lead to 34-0 after a missed extra point.
The scoring was capped off with 10:21 to play in the final stanza when Rodriguez got loose on a 26-yard run. The extra point failed, rounding out the score at 40-0.
Hall said it’s tough to shut out any opponent and was proud of his team for being able to keep Hastings out of the endzone.
“I’m very pleased,” he said. “Any time you can shut out a team with that many weapons is a good thing. The guys were locked in on our game plan. They were aggressive, flying down hill and gang tackling. We had to (gang tackle) and we did it effectively.”
The Bearcats finished with 461 yards of total offense. Stull finished the night with 52 yards rushing and was 7-of-10 through the air for 209 yards. Schwartz added five catches for 123 yards, while Rodriguez added 41 yards on the ground and 86 yards in the air.
Hastings was led by Oaklyn Smith’s 56 yards on the ground, while Whyrick was 13-of-21 through the air for 98 yards. The Tigers finished with 149 total yards and just 51 yards rushing against the Bearcat defense.
The Bearcats will try to put another one into the win column on Friday when they host Aurora at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff 6 14 14 6 -- 40
Hastings 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Scoring
First Quarter
S - Braeden Stull 5 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S - Stull 1 run (Sebastien Boyle run)
S - Boyle 2 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
S - Stull 15 pass to Trevor Schwartz (Josiah Mobley run)
S - Boyle 4 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
S - Jose Rodriguez 26 run (kick failed)