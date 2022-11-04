Bearcats blank Skyhawks, 33-0

Scottsbluff senior quarterback Braeden Stull ignited for 217 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a 33-0 shutout of Omaha Skutt Catholic on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The win advances the No. 3 seed Bearcats to a date with second-seeded Omaha Gross Catholic next Friday in Omaha.

“I’m super proud of our guys. I thought we executed at an extremely high level tonight on both sides of the ball,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. “I thought our defense was incredible tonight. We did some things differently that we haven’t done in the past and I think that was a big key to our success tonight. I’m just very, very proud of our kids.”

After leading rusher Sebastien Boyle had to come out of the game due to injury on Scottsbluff’s first possession, Stull called his own number on a third and four situation, breaking free for a 74-yard touchdown run to put the Bearcats on the board, 7-0.

Solid defense by the Bearcats disrupted the Skyhawks throughout the game, opening up opportunities for the Scottsbluff offense to work.

Hall was pleased with his team’s overall approach to a good Skyhawk team deep in the playoffs.

“In the playoffs in order to be successful, you have to be able to run the ball and you have to be able to stop the run to win in the playoffs,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what round it is. Our kids committed to that and our kids did an outstanding job in executing what the coaching staff put together this week.”

Late in the first period, Stull added his second touchdown of the contest with a nine-yard run with 38 seconds left in the frame. The blocked extra point made it 13-0 in favor of the Bearcats.

Skutt’s mishaps started to build early in the second quarter when the Skyhawks coughed up the ball on its own 15-yard line and was recovered by Bearcat senior Michael Thrash. However, Scottsbluff gave the ball back to Skutt on the next possession when Skyhawk Kyler Seaman came down with an interception on his own 26-yard line.

Another defensive stand gave the ball back to Scottsbluff, setting up Stull’s third score of the night with a one-yard run at the 27-second mark of the half. A missed 2-point conversion made the score 19-0 at the half.

The woes mounted up for Skutt midway through the third quarter with a fumble recovered by Scottsbluff’s Jayce Wilkinson on the Skutt 30-yard line. The turnover set up a 17-yard scamper by Stull at the 6:12 mark of the frame to extend the lead to 26-0.

Stull added his fifth and final touchdown run of the night with 26 seconds left in the third on an 11-yard run to round out the scoring for the night.

Offensive and defensive lineman and Nebraska commit, Brock Knutson, was a big contributor to the shutout and Stull’s offensive performance. The senior said this game was more than just a game for the players and the fans.

“This game was definitely personal. I remember watching the state game in 2019 and watching what happened on the 1-yard line,” he said. “This is a big game for coaches and players. Scottsbluff has never been able to beat Skutt before so this was a huge win for us. We just came out here tonight and dominated them.”

Scottsbluff’s defense held the mighty Skyhawks to just 163 total yards on the night. Wyatt Archer contributed the bulk of it with 10 carries for 77 yards.

Scottsbluff has compiled almost 1,000 yards so far in the playoffs, adding another 426 yards against the Skyhawks.

Alongside Stull’s 217 on the ground and interception, Boyle added 81 on the ground with limited touches in the contest. Jackson Allen added 71 rushing yards on nine carries.