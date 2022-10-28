Bearcats blast Blue Devils

The No. 3 seeded Scottsbluff football team took another step closer to a Class B state championship with a 54-14 rout of Plattsmouth in the first round of the Class B state playoffs on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall was pleased with his team’s performance in all phases of the game.

“I’m very proud of our guys and the way they performed tonight in being able to get their first-round win,” he said. “We had a turnover on special teams which was huge. So, the offense was going, the defense played great, had a couple of let-downs defensively that we have to clean up, but it takes all three phases this time of the year. You can’t be one dimensional. You can’t just be good on one side of the ball. You have to be a good team and I think we were a good team tonight.”

After a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Braeden Stull at the 6:57 mark of the first quarter, the Bearcat special teams stepped up with a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff to set up a touchdown pass from Stull to Jackson Allen just 15 seconds later to give Scottsbluff a 14-0 lead.

The Bearcat defense used the momentum on Plattsmouth’s next possession, coming up with another fumble after a quarterback sack to put the offense back on the field.

Sebastien Boyle answered the bell with a 24-yard scamper, quickly putting the Bearcats up 21-0 with 4:50 to play in the frame.

Stull capped off a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-0, but the Blue Devils answered with an impressive drive of their own on their next possession.

Junior quarterback Gabe Villamonte led Plattsmouth down the field and hit TJ Fitzpatrick from 10 yards out to cut the lead to 28-7 with 10:07 to go in the half.

However, before the Blue Devils could even celebrate, Allen took the next play from scrimmage 74 yards to the house at the 9:49 mark of the quarter to stretch the Scottsbluff lead to 34-7 after a missed extra point.

Boyle followed with a 5-yard run to round out the first-half scoring as Scottsbluff took a 40-7 lead into the locker room at halftime after a failed 2-point conversion.

Hall said his team was on the right track but he still felt there were still a few too many flags thrown against the Bearcats in the contest and that needs to be rectified at this point of the season.

“We have to clean up the penalties,” he said. “Because as we move forward, those become bigger mistakes.”

Scottsbluff punched in two more touchdowns in the second half, the first coming on a 50-yard run by Boyle at the 9:17 mark of the third quarter. Tyson Klein got into the action in the fourth quarter after coming down with an 18-yard pass from Stull with 11:14 left to play in the game.

Plattsmouth finished off the scoring on a 45-yard run by Justice Kahler with 2:10 left to play.

Hall said not to let Plattsmouth’s record fool you, this team had been tested all season long after playing a brutal schedule.

“This team played Omaha Skutt to a touchdown. They played six playoff teams,” he said. “They beat the teams they were supposed to and if you flip on the film, just like you saw tonight, this team never quits. It never quits. It didn’t matter what the score was, they were playing hard. They’re very capable of hurting you. You have to prepare for a four-quarter game and I think our team approached this week with that mindset and we came out and fired on all cylinders tonight.”

Scottsbluff compiled over 440 yards of total offense led by Boyle, who finished the night with 18 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Stull added 30 yards rushing with one touchdown, while throwing for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

Allen finished with 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while pulling down three catches for 85 yards and a score. Klein and Jayce Wilkinson each had a catch.

Plattsmouth finished with 199 yards of offense with 152 on the ground.

Scottsbluff will now host No. 6 seed Omaha Skutt Catholic in the second round. The Skyhawks defeated Blair 21-7 on Friday night.