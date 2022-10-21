Bearcats bounce Lexington, claim B-5 title

LEXINGTON – The Scottsbluff football team earned its seventh-straight win to claim the Class B-5 district title after cruising to a 55-14 win over Lexington on Friday night at Lexington.

Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said the fast start by the Bearcats set the tone against an emotional Lexington program celebrating homecoming and its 1972 state championship team.

“It was really good to start fast and take that pressure and atmosphere out of the game,” he said. “They had a lot to play for and a lot of excitement around the program and the facility, so I was proud of our kids for being able to handle that and take the emotion out of their crowd early.

The Bearcats chewed up over 400 yards of offense with the lionshare coming from the ground game and it started early and often.

Scottsbluff used its opening possession of the game to march 82 yards on 11 plays, capping things off with a two-yard run by Braeden Stull to start the scoring at the 6:52 mark of the first quarter.

Scottsbluff’s defense stood tall early on as well. On Lexington’s first possession, Bearcat senior Jackson Allen picked off a Minuteman pass and returned it 24 yards down to the Minuteman one yard line where Sebastian Boyle took care of the next play with a one-yard run to extend the lead to 14-0 with 5:49 to play in the first quarter.

Lexington put together its best drive of the game, if not the season, driving 80 yards on 12 plays and taking over five minutes off the clock when Daven Naylor hit Jase Carpenter on a 17-yard pass with 57 seconds left in the frame to cut the deficit to 14-7.

“Early, we weren’t very good on third down defensively,” he said. “We let them go down and keep a couple of drives alive and helped them on a couple of drives where we had a penalty that gave them a first down. We definitely have to clean that up.”

However, the Bearcats shut Lexington down in the second quarter, starting with a 31-yard strike from Stull to Allen at the 10:53 mark to stretch the lead to 21-7. Scottsbluff capped off the half with three more touchdowns from Boyle on a 52-yard run, Stull on a 15-yard run, and Jayce Wilkinson on a 25-yard pick-six to take a 42-7 lead into halftime.

“That’s what we wanted to do. On offense, we wanted to spread it around a little bit,” Hall said. “Goal number one was to get out with a victory and goal number two was to stay healthy. So, I think we wanted to spread it around and get a bunch of guys some carries and not have anybody be the one-man workhorse tonight as we prepare for the next couple of weeks.”

Both teams put up numbers in the third quarter, starting with a 64-yard touchdown run by Boyle to push the lead to 49-7 before Lexington answered with an 8-yard pass from Naylor to Jacksen Konrad with 1:59 to play in the third, cutting the Scottsbluff lead to 49-14.

Scottsbluff punched in the final score of the game when Anthony Martin rumbled into the endzone from 49-yards out to cap off the scoring, 55-14.

The Bearcats finished the night with 453 total yards, 400 coming from the ground attack led by Boyle, who finished the night with 12 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns. The junior averaged 20 yards per carry in a little over three quarters of play.

Stull finished the night rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and going 2-for-4 for 53 yards and a touchdown. Allen added three carries for 28 yards.

Hall was quick to credit the play of the offensive line, which allowed the skill players to run freely, not only on Friday night, but all season long.

“Our offensive line has been doing a great job all year,” he said. “And tonight there was no question about that. They played extremely well up front.”

Hall added that this Bearcat program has been tried and tested this season, not only on the field every Friday night, but week in and week out throughout the entire season.

“This season was a very challenging season both in the opponents we played, but with what our kids had to go through as far as travel. There’s not another team in the state that had to travel like our kids had to this year,” he said. “Over 2800 miles on the road, 42 hours of seat time in a bus and then play at a high level of football. That’s extremely hard to do and our kids found a way to do it this season.

“They’re true road warriors, if that’s what you want to call them. But we found a way to play good football on the road in difficult situations and then we were able to play extremely well at home when we needed to. Even though we lost that North Platte game, we played a great game of football against a team that’s going to be a top eight seed in the Class A playoffs. So, not a slouch of a team in North Platte at all.”

The Bearcats will now await their first-round playoff opponent after winning 11 of the last 13 district titles.