Bearcats capture Western Conference team title

CHADRON - A margin of a single stroke was good enough to crown the Scottsbluff boys golf team as champions of the Western Conference Tournament held Thursday at Chadron’s Ridgeview Country Club.

The Bearcats, who finished on top with a 341, edged Gering by just one and Alliance by only three. Gering finished runner-up with a 342 and Alliance carded a 344 to place third.

Mitchell’s Cael Peters continued his successful sophomore campaign by capturing the individual title with a round of 77. He just edged Scottsbluff’s Austin Thyne, who finished second with a 78. Gering’s Jack Maser placed third with an 81.

While the team scoring proved a bit more elevated for the Bearcats, who own a season-best total of 325, they managed to hang on to secure the title.

“We don’t feel like we played very well today,” Scottsbluff head coach Brock Ehler said. “Nothing against the other teams because they keep getting better, but we did not play well. We struggled to finish and had some bad holes, but that’s golf. Nobody gave up and they all kept playing. That was just the best we were going to do today.”

Since Ehler’s been at the helm of the Bearcats, the Chadron course has always given his squad trouble. That proved to be the case once again.

“Chadron’s never been an easy course for us,” he said. “If you’re not disciplined, and play a good game to get yourself around, it will get you. It’s always been that way and I’ve always known that.”

In addition to Thyne, Kaedon Patton also finished as an individual medalist for Scottsbluff. Patton shot an 83 to place fourth. Also scoring for the Bearcats were Noah Shaddick with an 89 and Isaiah Jones with a 91. Tommy Dredla finished with a 93.

Gering was led by a pair of top-10 medalists. In addition to Maser’s third-place finish, the Bulldogs’ Dalton Wiese placed ninth with an 85. Kelan Dunn just missed a medalist spot as he shot a round of 87. Also for Gering, Tabor Wasson finished with an 89 and Mitch Culek ended with a 100.

Alliance and Sidney both put two in the top 10. Alliance’s Seth Morrison fired an 84 to place sixth and Isaac Weems had an 86 to finish 10th.

Logan Johnson grabbed a fifth-place finish with an 83 to lead Sidney. John Beier collected an eighth-place finish with an 85 for the Red Raiders.

Chadron’s Chase Olson carded an 84 to finish seventh individually.

Next up for local golfers is the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Saturday in Gordon.

Scottsbluff and Gering will both compete in the Gering Invite and Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Tournament next week in Gering.

Western Conference

Team Scoring

1, Scottsbluff, 341. 2, Gering, 342. 3, Alliance, 344. 4, Chadron, 349. 5, Sidney, 351. 6, Mitchell, 355.

Individual Top 10

1, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 77. 2, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff, 78. 3, Jack Maser, Gering, 81. 4, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 83. 5, Logan Johnson, Sidney, 83. 6, Seth Morrison, Alliance, 84. 7, Chase Olson, Chadron, 84. 8, John Beier, Sidney, 85. 9, Dalton Wiese, Gering, 85. 10, Isaac Weems, Alliance, 86.

Individual Team Scoring

Alliance - Tayton Timbers, 86; Jayden McCracken, 88; Seth Morrison, 84; Tristen Timbers, 95; Isaac Weems, 86. Chadron - Jacksyn Behrends, 89; Broc Berry, 91; Chase Olson, 84; Trey Hendrickson, 89; Shawn Schremmer, 87. Crawford - Roman Metz, 104; Lawson Nolan, 96; Payton Swanson, 107; Rhett Flack, 94; Mitch Knode, 115. Gering - Dalton Wiese, 85; Jack Maser, 81; Kelan Dunn, 87; Tabor Wasson, 89; Mitch Culek, 100. Gordon-Rushville - Jace Nelson, 92; Tegan Snyder, 88; Logan Slama, 96. Hay Springs - Gabe Varvel, 86; Hunter McDonald, 129; Noah Kelly, 122; Talan Smith, 141. Mitchell - Cael Peters, 77; Ethan Thyne, 94; Tyler Jackson, 90; Easton Anderson, 94; Kalem Jackson, 111. Scottsbluff - Austin Thyne, 78; Kaedon Patton, 83; Noah Shaddick, 89; Isaiah Jones, 91; Tommy Dredla, 93. Sidney - John Beier, 85; Wyatt Heckenlively, 92; Jack Lilley, 93; Logan Johnson, 83; Asher Wadzinski, 91.