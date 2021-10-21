Bearcats close regular season with sweep over the Trailblazers

In the Bearcat volleyball team’s regular season conclusion, the Bearcats defeated the Torrington Trailblazers in three sets. The Bearcats won in straight sets 25-19, 25-11, and 25-11.
Knowing this would be the last game played in front of their home crowd and on a night where the seniors were honored pre-game, the players all stepped up to win the game in commanding fashion.
“Yesterday we talked about trusting each other on the court. I thought the girls did a good job of just coming out, playing for each other and then trusting each other to get the job done,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said.
The Bearcats defense stepped up big time recording several major blocks on Trailblazer attacks and passes.
“Blocking is something we worked on a lot throughout the season and I think it helped that we watched film on Torrington, so we kind of knew where to set up,” Foral said. “I thought the girls did a good job just executing tonight.”
This was the second matchup between the teams, the first being a 2-0 win for the Bearcats as well.
“It’s definitely a different mindset going into a rematch, but I think it helped a lot that this was the senior’s last night, so they really came out and put a little more emphasis on this game,” Foral said. “They played for each other tonight, and I think that carried our momentum and gave us a lot of energy.”
With this game marking the end of regular season play for the Bearcats, they hope to use a commanding win like this to spring board into the sub-district tournament.
“It was huge to end the season like this. Anytime you win volleyball games like this, I think it’s a big confidence booster,” Foral said. “Sometimes I think that’s all the girls’ need, just something to give them that confidence going into that next game, so I think they have a lot to prove. Hopefully, they use this confidence that they got tonight and carry it to Tuesday.”
After the win against the Trailblazers, the Bearcats have high hopes going into sub-districts.
“The girls have been through a lot this season and I’ve thought they’ve done really well. I think we’re playing well when we need to, so hopefully that helps us for Tuesday,” Foral said.
After an up and down season for the Bearcat volleyball girls, they finish the regular season with a 15-19 record. The Bearcats are 2-4 against district opponents.
The Bearcats will play next at sub-districts against the Alliance Bulldogs next Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Sidney.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.