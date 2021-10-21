Bearcats close regular season with sweep over the Trailblazers

In the Bearcat volleyball team’s regular season conclusion, the Bearcats defeated the Torrington Trailblazers in three sets. The Bearcats won in straight sets 25-19, 25-11, and 25-11.

Knowing this would be the last game played in front of their home crowd and on a night where the seniors were honored pre-game, the players all stepped up to win the game in commanding fashion.

“Yesterday we talked about trusting each other on the court. I thought the girls did a good job of just coming out, playing for each other and then trusting each other to get the job done,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said.

The Bearcats defense stepped up big time recording several major blocks on Trailblazer attacks and passes.

“Blocking is something we worked on a lot throughout the season and I think it helped that we watched film on Torrington, so we kind of knew where to set up,” Foral said. “I thought the girls did a good job just executing tonight.”

This was the second matchup between the teams, the first being a 2-0 win for the Bearcats as well.