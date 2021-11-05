Bearcats comeback bid falls short at Aurora

The Scottsbluff football team saw its season come to an end on Friday after falling to second-seed Aurora in the quarterfinals of the Class B state playoffs at Aurora.

The Bearcats finish their season at 8-3, while the Huskies move on and improve to 9-2.

“I’m proud of the way our guys competed. They played hard,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. “It was just not enough tonight. I’m proud of how far we’ve come from the way we started the season, to where we are now. They have come a long way.”

The Bearcats fell behind the eight ball early on in the contest, allowing the Huskies to score on its first possession, a 5-yard run from junior running back Carlos Collazo with 8:44 left in the first quarter to go up 7-0. Collazo struck again at the 2:58 mark, this time from 41 yards out to extend the Aurora lead to 14-0.

Jose Rodriguez gave the Bearcats a jump start late in the frame, taking the kickoff to midfield to give Scottsbluff its best starting field position of the night. The drive leaked into the second quarter with the Bearcats capping it off with a 1-yard run from quarterback Braeden Stull and chewing almost eight minutes off the clock. The touchdown cut the deficit to 14-7 with 6:59 to play in the half.