Bearcats comeback bid falls short at Aurora

The Scottsbluff football team saw its season come to an end on Friday after falling to second-seed Aurora in the quarterfinals of the Class B state playoffs at Aurora.
The Bearcats finish their season at 8-3, while the Huskies move on and improve to 9-2.
“I’m proud of the way our guys competed. They played hard,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. “It was just not enough tonight. I’m proud of how far we’ve come from the way we started the season, to where we are now. They have come a long way.”
The Bearcats fell behind the eight ball early on in the contest, allowing the Huskies to score on its first possession, a 5-yard run from junior running back Carlos Collazo with 8:44 left in the first quarter to go up 7-0. Collazo struck again at the 2:58 mark, this time from 41 yards out to extend the Aurora lead to 14-0.
Jose Rodriguez gave the Bearcats a jump start late in the frame, taking the kickoff to midfield to give Scottsbluff its best starting field position of the night. The drive leaked into the second quarter with the Bearcats capping it off with a 1-yard run from quarterback Braeden Stull and chewing almost eight minutes off the clock. The touchdown cut the deficit to 14-7 with 6:59 to play in the half.
Scottsbluff came out of halftime on fire, taking the first play of the third quarter right down the field on a 70-yard run from Stull to knot the score at 14-14 just 57 seconds into the period. However, the good fortune started to dissolve the rest of the way out.
Jayce Wilkinson tried to keep the spark alive after picking off Aurora quarterback Drew Knust late in the frame. But after a failed fake punt on Scottsbluff’s next possession, Collazo rumbled 33 yards for his third touchdown of the contest to extend the Aurora lead to 21-14 with 37 seconds left to play in the third.
Collazo added his fourth score of the contest with a 42-yard run at the 8:06 mark of the final period to stretch the lead to 27-14 before Mack Owens closed the book on a 1-yard run with 3:15 to play to give the Huskies a 34-14 win.
Despite the loss, Hall was pleased with his team’s resilience and tipped his hat to the Huskies.
“Our kids battled, but hats off to Aurora,” he said. “They’re a good football team.”
Collazo stole the show for the Huskies with 30 carries for 280 yards and four rushing touchdowns on the night.
Scottsbluff was paced by Stull, who carried the ball 19 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while going 6-for-14 through the air for 47 yards and two interceptions. Sebastien Boyle finished the night with 13 carries for 35 yards.