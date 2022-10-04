Bearcats defeat Bridgeport on parent’s night

On parent’s night, the Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Tuesday, defeating them in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in the first set, but the Bearcats were able to stay in it and pull through, winning the set.

“Letting them jump out to that early start, we really had to refocus and take care of our side and you could tell our nerves and emotions were running high, so once we just got into our rhythm, things really got going,” Bearcat coach Leslie Foral said.

The second set was a back-and-forth set of play with both teams taking five point leads, before the Bearcats were able to pull away and win the second set by the same score as the first.

The third set was controlled by the Bearcats as they got an early lead in the set and finished off the sweep winning the final frame 25-18.

The Bearcats were able to play steady and controlled volleyball helping them dictate much of the game.

“I think we just kind of stayed steady, and I think they always knew they could win, and so just taking care of little points one point at a time and going on some runs helped us win,” Foral said.

The Bulldogs were able to keep each set close, but ultimately could not pull through and let each one go late in the set.

“We tried something new in the first set, we had some players in different positions, and they handled it very well,” Bridgeport coach Stephanie Schmidt said. “The one thing I was worried about was them being able to pass in that rotation. They proved that they could do it and they stayed aggressive, but our net play was at times slow in the middle to get touches and blocks but overall, I’m happy with how they played tonight.”

With the season winding down, both teams are looking forward to finishing their season strong in the upcoming games.

“The good thing about October for us is that we get some practice time, so we’re gonna have some time to work on things, and I’m excited for it to slow down so we can really work on some little things like our passing and learning how to continue to be aggressive,” Schmidt said.

The Bearcats continued a four-game win streak and hope to continue it in the coming games.

“Something we talk about a lot is finishing the season strong, it’s getting toward the end, and we have a lot of juniors and seniors and this is the point where the juniors and seniors need to start doing junior and senior stuff, and step up and take control,” Foral said. “I think they’re ready for the end of the season and to see what they’re made of and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Bearcats will hope to keep their win streak going on Saturday when they play Sidney on Oct. 8 to open up their home tournament. The Bulldogs will have a week-and-a-half before they host the Mitchell Tigers at home on Oct. 13.