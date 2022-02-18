Bearcats defeat Bulldogs in regular season finale

In the final regular game of the regular season, the Scottsbluff Bearcats boys’ basketball team traveled to Gering on Friday to face the home Bulldogs. Scottsbluff took the 68-46 win.
Gering came out of the gate strong to keep Scottsbluff at bay and led 11-4 midway through the first quarter. The Bearcats went on a 6-0 run to cut the Bulldog lead to one at 11-10.
Tyler Garrett scored a basket to give Gering a 13-10 lead before Scottsbluff would tie the game to end the quarter 14-14.
“After the first quarter, I think we did a lot of things better. The first half was a little bit of a struggle,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion. “Gering extended their 2-3 and it affected us, we were kind of hesitant and soft against it. We needed to attack the gaps a lot better, threes weren’t falling like we’ve been able to get going in other games. We did a good job of attacking as the game progressed.”
Gering’s Uriah Ybarra scored the first four points of the second quarter to start a 7-0 run to lead 21-14.
The first bucket for the Bearcats in the frame came from an Austin Thyne 3-pointer with 4:05 remaining in the half. This would be the start of a 15-0 run that would end the quarter with Scottsbluff leading 29-21 at the break.
“I thought we started really well. Defense and intensity was great. I thought the offense we moved the ball well, got in the lane, were strong and finished some inside chances,” Bulldog coach Kyle Cotton said. “Then we just weren’t able to stop their run. They went on the 15-0 run at the end of the half and it just snowballed from there.”
Scottsbluff kept control of the pace the rest of the game and by the end of the third, led 50-30.
The Bearcats wouldn’t let up on their 20 point lead and the game ended with Scottsbluff winning 68-46.
“Anytime you can win your last regular season game, you feel like you have momentum heading into the postseason,” Gullion said. “I think our guys are ready for the postseason and we’ll be ready and prepared to go on Tuesday.”
With this being the last regular season game, this loss was the final time Bulldog seniors Damion Billie and Garrett got to play on their home court.
“It’s been awesome having those two guys. They’ve stepped up and been leaders this year. They’ve been instrumental and that’s kind of turning us around and being super competitive,” Cotton said. “I love those guys and I think everyone in the locker room does. It’s hard to lose like this in their last game but they always give effort and they are great teammates.”
Tyler Harre led the Bearcats with 19 points as Thyne and Kellon Harris had 15 and 10, respectively. Gering had two in double figures as Max Greeley led the Bulldogs with 17 followed by Ybarra with 11.
To get ready for sub-districts, Cotton says they just have to continue working on what they have been all year and just do what they need to in order to come out with a win.
“We just have to make sure we continue to work hard. I think all of our guys understand what it takes to be successful,” he said. “We just have to make sure we go out and do that because at times, we’re a really good team. We just have to make sure we go out and do what we’ve been working on.”
Both teams will be playing at Scottsbluff High School on Tuesday, Feb. 22 for the first day of the B-8 Sub-District. The Bearcats will play Alliance at 5 p.m. and the Bulldogs will play Sidney at 7 p.m.
“It’s huge to be able to host the sub-districts,” Gullion said. “The home crowd, the familiar environment, our guys like playing there, we shoot the ball well and we know we will have our fans there.”
Gering 14 7 9 16 - 46
Scottsbluff 14 15 21 18 - 68
GERING
Max Greeley 17, Uriah Ybarra 11, Jackson Howard 7, Kaden Bohnsack 4, Tyler Garrett 4, Damion Billie 2, Mason Gaudreault 1.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 19, Austin Thyne 15, Kellon Harris 10, Michael Mickey 9, Trevor Schwartz 7, Tate Talkington 4, Korbin Gribble 2, Kaedon Patton 2.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.