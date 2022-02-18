Bearcats defeat Bulldogs in regular season finale

“I thought we started really well. Defense and intensity was great. I thought the offense we moved the ball well, got in the lane, were strong and finished some inside chances,” Bulldog coach Kyle Cotton said. “Then we just weren’t able to stop their run. They went on the 15-0 run at the end of the half and it just snowballed from there.”

Scottsbluff kept control of the pace the rest of the game and by the end of the third, led 50-30.

The Bearcats wouldn’t let up on their 20 point lead and the game ended with Scottsbluff winning 68-46.

“Anytime you can win your last regular season game, you feel like you have momentum heading into the postseason,” Gullion said. “I think our guys are ready for the postseason and we’ll be ready and prepared to go on Tuesday.”

With this being the last regular season game, this loss was the final time Bulldog seniors Damion Billie and Garrett got to play on their home court.