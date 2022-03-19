Bearcats defeat Bulldogs in season opener

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Gering Bulldogs gathered at Gering Memorial Football Stadium, but not to play football, but instead to kick off their soccer seasons.

The game started with Scottsbluff scoring an early goal from Eduardo Sena in the fifth minute unassisted. The Bearcats would stay ahead as they managed to shut out the Bulldogs for all 80 minutes of play, winning 9-0.

Despite the controlled and decisive victory, the game was far from the perfect circumstance for the Bearcats.

“We’ve had three weeks of practice and the team was itching to get after someone,” Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said. “So it was good, we have a lot to work on, it certainly wasn’t perfect, but it was a good start.”

Even with the commanding victory, the Bearcats look to come away with some lessons on how to improve their play for their upcoming games.

“The game was sloppy at times, and these guys work really hard, but in all reality, we didn’t get our players who were in basketball until Monday (March 14) so they’re still easing into it, and we have DECA kids gone,” Rock said. “We just have to build consistency and build one block on another every day. We demand a lot from them and it doesn’t matter what the score is, we want to continue to play at a high level.”

On the other end, the Bulldogs also struggled with their first game rust as well.

“I think we have a lot of adjustments we have to make, I didn’t really know what to expect from Scottsbluff coming in, this being the first game,” Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said. “I just had to make adjustments on the fly. We just need a little more practice on conditioning and passing and talking to each other. It just seemed like there was more urgency on Scottsbluff’s side.”

Gering does have hope to find their grove as they did not have as turbulent a preseason as the Bearcats.

“We had good practices before the season and I felt we were strong, had good midfield connection with both defense and attacking, I thought we were in sync. But today we just came out flat and nervous, and we didn’t know what to expect,” Guadarrama said.

The Bearcats had two players score multiple goals, Sena and Karim Castillo Leos. Protecting the goal, J.T Painter and Juan Gonzalez Jr. combined for the shutout, with Painter having two saves.

The Bulldogs will be back in action March 25. against the Omaha South Packers at home at 5 p.m., and the Bearcats will return to the pitch March 26. also against Omaha South at 10 a.m. also at home.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

