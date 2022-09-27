Bearcats defeat Chadron on Senior Night

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted the Chadron Cardinals on their senior night, defeating Chadron 18-6 with the game ending after three innings.

The Bearcats split their runs between the bottom of the first and third innings, while the Cardinals scored all of theirs in the top of the second.

After a walk and a single hit by Kinley Richardson to start the game, the Bearcats got all three outs consecutively to end the top half of the inning.

“Chadron is a scrappy team and they play us tight all the time, so I thought our team came out well and set the tone, scoring nine runs, and before that, getting out of the first half of the inning with no runs,” Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said. “I’m really proud they came back after allowing some runs and scoring even more.”

The senior girls were glad to come out of their own senior night with a commanding win over the Cardinals.

“I think it was a great feeling to blow them out of the water. We had that one inning that was iffy, but we came back firing and we know how to get stuff done,” Scottsbluff senior Taryn Spady said.

The Bearcats have been riding the hot arms of their senior pitchers Aubrey Barrett and Elizabeth Fuss.

“We really work hard together, if either of us are struggling, the other can come in and we don’t have to worry,” Fuss said.

The Bearcats have seen an improvement as a whole aside from the pitchers.

“I feel like the team overall has improved so much, and pitching has been such a big improvement,” Barrett said. “Liz and I have worked really hard in the offseason and it has paid off in the circle for both of us.”

The Bearcats have cultivated a family-like environment that the seniors credit in part to their success.

“We’ve been building this culture since Dan (Fox) got here, so our sophomore year, and we’ve been playing through high school and the summers,” Scottsbluff’s Piper Ryschon said. “We have time to build that bond and we have the best time together because we can count on each other.”

For the Cardinals, the game wasn’t what they wanted from themselves.

“We started to get the bats going, and we have some errors that we need to clean up and some softball knowledge that we definitely need to start going over for different situations,” Chadron coach Jodi Hendrickson said.

Despite the lopsided score, the Cardinals had a strong scoring run to get their six runs.

“We’ve been hitting well all season, we are just starting to get more line drives and hard grounders instead of pop flys and that’s been a goal for us and we saw some of that in the second inning,” Hendrickson said.

With the win, the Bearcats mark their 20th win of the season and improve to 20-7, while the Cardinals float just above .500 at 13-10.

The Cardinals will play next against Alliance and Chase County, both at home on Oct. 1. The Bearcats will host Sub-districts with their opponent to be the winner of Gering and Alliance.

CHDR 060 - 6 5 7

SCOT 909 - 18 15 2

WP-Elizabeth Fuss

LP-Maci Rutledge

2B-Zoey Paez, Tatum Heimerman, Aubrey Barrett (Scottsbluff); Ember Diers (Chadron)

3B-Tatum Heimerman, Aubrey Barrett