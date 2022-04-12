Bearcats defeat Trailblazers on windy day

On a windy day at Landers Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff, the Bearcats girls took on the Torrington Trailblazers on Tuesday.

The Lady Bearcats would come away with a 7-0 win against the ‘Blazers, scoring two goals in the first half with the wind at their backs, and five in the second half going into the wind.

The Bearcats were back in action quickly after playing Lexington, Elkhorn North, and Norris last Friday and Saturday, losing all three games.

“The weekend was tough for us,” Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. “We played three quality teams, so a win like this does a lot for our confidence but we know we’ve got some tough games coming up, so we just want to keep this going.”

Despite the commanding win, the Bearcats feel they could improve the way they start out their games.

“We like the win, but I feel we need to do a better job and me as a coach, of coming out and playing from the first whistle and playing with more intensity. That’s something we talked about at halftime,” Larson said. “We need to do a better job still of moving off the ball and finding passing lanes, but I’m glad we got the win, so we’ll take that.”

Even with the struggles of off ball movement, the Bearcat girls managed to possess the ball and control the field very well.

“Playing in the wind, it is always a bit of a challenge to control the ball. We don’t want to use it as an excuse, we just have to do a better job of not just standing around when someone else has the ball, and we did a good job today but it is still a work in progress for us,” Larson said.

Scoring the Bearcats seven goals were Shae Willats and Addi Wilson, who had two apiece, and Kate Larson, Anna Kelley, and Jamie Modec each scoring one goal. As a team, the Bearcats had 36 shots with 20 being on goal. Keeping the Trailblazers scoreless was Jessica Schaff with one save.

The Bearcat and Trailblazer boys were facing off in Torrington and in that game, the Scottsbluff boys defeated the Trailblazers 2-1 after a would-be game tying goal was called back after a Trailblazer crossed the goal line.

This win moves the Lady Bearcats to .500 at 4-4 as the Bearcat boys move to 5-3. Both teams will be back in action Thursday, April 14 against Campbell County in Gillette, Wyoming.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

