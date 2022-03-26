Bearcats defeated by Packers

After winning their season opener, the Scottsbluff Bearcats had their first home outing against the Omaha South Packers where they fell by a final score of 5-1. Both of the teams in the contest had previously come away with wins against the Gering Bulldogs.

The game started off with two goals by Omaha South in the early minutes of the game. Despite Omaha South playing the competition from the bigger cities on the eastern side of the state, the Bearcats felt that they held their own against the Packers.

“I was really pleased with the effort; I think that you always learn a little more from a loss than you do a win,” Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said. “So I think we learned a lot today, we did give up two goals in the last 10 minutes which I didn’t like. I think we were tired and they took advantage, but I think we were really connecting, especially in the second half.”

One major aspect of the game was field control. The control for midfield was a key aspect for both teams.

“Omaha South is as good as advertised. They are a very technically sound team and they don’t make a lot of mistakes that allow for turnovers in the midfield. Our touch was a little loose, and we need to make sure we play at a quicker pace, but I thought we were able to connect really well,” Rock said.

The Bearcats, despite the loss, did get stronger as the game went along. The ‘Cats scored their lone goal late in the second half off of a shot from Eduardo Sena. Scottsbluff missed another late opportunity to score when Kade Huck was unable to make a penalty kick.

Coming off the loss, the Bearcats are optimistic that they will be hitting their stride when it matters most.

“I mean, if you’re gonna lose, you want it to be to the best, and Omaha south is a top quality team. So we are going to learn from this, take a look at the film and going forward I’m confident that we can do a lot of good things this year. I liked the way we played and this was a good test for us,” Rock said.

The Bearcat boys will only have Sunday off as they will be back in action when they play host to the North Platte Bulldogs on Monday, March 28 at 5 p.m.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

