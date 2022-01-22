Bearcats down Bulldogs

The Gering Bulldogs traveled down the street to Scottsbluff as the Bearcats were able to come away with the wins. The Bearcat girls won 70-44 and the boys took the 84-67 win.
“Super proud of our kids. I thought they came out and played really hard, I thought the tempo was the best we’ve seen in a while,” Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish said. “We made some shots early and foul count didn’t go our way. I think in the first half, (Gering) only scored four field goals but got a lot of opportunities from the line. We have to make that adjustment but I'm really pleased.”
The Bearcat girls went on a 9-0 run to start the game before Neveah Hrasky scored a point off a free throw to make it 9-1. The momentum stayed with Scottsbluff as Anna Kelley drained a 3-pointer.
By the end of the first quarter, Scottsbluff led 20-5. The Bearcats made five 3-pointers, two of which came from Payton Burda.
“We caught Scottsbluff on a hot streak. They were on fire early and we didn’t on guard near hard enough. They were hitting threes from way beyond the arc. We just didn’t have the energy that it takes to play this team,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “We know our deficiencies and we can’t get in a running match with that team. We dug ourselves a hole so once they settled in and you have a 10 to 15 point lead, shots become easier to make and we struggled to hit shots.”
The second quarter was evenly matched as both teams scored 14 apiece to bring the halftime score to 34-19.
Kelley made three 3-pointers by the end of the first half, she would finish with four.
“Early one, she was catching a rhythm, they were leaving her open,” Bollish said. “You don’t want to leave her open.”
The Bulldogs were unable to stop the Bearcat momentum in the second half as they were outscored 36-25.
This was the second time the two teams faced off as the Bearcats took the first meeting 57-46. With districts around the corner, the Bulldogs and Bearcats have a chance to face-off once more this year.
“We’ve got to go back, look at film and see how we can stop this team because we could be playing them again in the next month,” Land said.
Scottsbluff held Gering’s Nickie Todd scoreless this time around by double teaming her after she scored 10 on them at home on Dec. 14
“(Nickie) kind of dominated them the first week that we played them in Gering and I think they put a game plan together to try to stop her and they did a pretty good job of doing it,” Lad said.
The Bearcats were led by Burda with 24 points with four 3-pointers, followed by Kelley with 16 and Mariyah Avila with 13. Paige Horne also scored in double figures with 11.
With two weeks until their next game, the Bearcat girls will go through what coach Bollish calls Warrior Week.
“We’re going to do our normal what we call Warrior Week, super intense, super competitive,” Bollish said. “We’re going to try to put down some conditioning and get as strong as we possibly can for our team and get organized in the next 10 days.”
This was the first time the boys teams have met this year and saw the Bearcats come out on top 84-67.
“I thought we were really good at times, probably for the majority of the game but we were sloppy other times,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion. “I thought everyone that played did a lot of good things for us, too many turnovers, we were sloppy but to be able to score 84 points is really good.”
The Bulldogs led early in the first quarter before the Bearcats made a run and led 24-11 at the end of the frame.
The second quarter was where things really changed and Scottsbluff went on a rhythm and couldn’t be stopped.
“I thought we played well outside of a three to four minute stretch in the second quarter. I think in the second quarter we played well offensively,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton said. “Defensively, I would’ve liked it to be a little better but we’ve got to give Scottsbluff a lot of credit. They made a lot of tough shots, a lot of contested shots so overall, I was pleased with the way we played.”
By halftime, Scottsbluff led 49-32.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re not allowing guys to get clean looks early in the game to where they can get into a rhythm,” Cotton said. “We’ve just got to make sure we are working hard in practice.”
The second half was all Scottsbluff as they continued the momentum into the third quarter, outscoring Gering 23-18.
With such a big lead, the Bearcats started doing too much in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over and deciding to try new dunks in the process.
“I think we got a little too comfortable and tried some things we shouldn’t have,” Gullion said.
Both teams scored 35 points in the second half as Gering was unable to make a comeback, losing to Scottsbluff 84-67.
“We’ve just got to get a good week of practice in, come out with intensity, make sure we are doing what we do well and attack the basket against them,” Cotton said. “For us, it’s always got to start on the defensive end and really starting with that intensity.”
The Bulldogs will host the Bayard Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 27 while the Bearcats will have two weeks before they host the Alliance Bulldogs on Feb. 4.
“Defensively, I didn’t think we were all that great, there’s some stuff we need to clean up but we’ve got to get a couple days to rest and try to have a little fun, keep them engaged,” Gullion said.
Girls Game
Gering 5 14 18 13 - 44
Scottsbluff 20 14 20 16 -70
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 26, Carleigh Pszanka 8, Anaveah Rios 7, Jaleigh Kumm 2, Neveah Hrasky 1.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Payton Burda 24, Anna Kelly 16, Maryiah Avila 13, Paige Horne 11, Taryn Spady 5, Marley Laucomer 1.
Boys Game
Gering 11 21 18 14 - 67
Scottsbluff 24 28 22 12 - 84
GERING
Max Greeley 19, Uriah Ybarra 18, Jackson Howard 12, Kaden Bohnsack 6, Jacob Van Anne 6, Eli Marez 2, Tyler Garrett 2, Jordan Ochoa 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 21, Tate Talkington 19, Kellon Harris 13, Austin Thyne 11, Trevor Schwartz 8, Michael Mickey 8, Kaedon Patton 5.
