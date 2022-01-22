Bearcats down Bulldogs

With two weeks until their next game, the Bearcat girls will go through what coach Bollish calls Warrior Week.

“We’re going to do our normal what we call Warrior Week, super intense, super competitive,” Bollish said. “We’re going to try to put down some conditioning and get as strong as we possibly can for our team and get organized in the next 10 days.”

This was the first time the boys teams have met this year and saw the Bearcats come out on top 84-67.

“I thought we were really good at times, probably for the majority of the game but we were sloppy other times,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion. “I thought everyone that played did a lot of good things for us, too many turnovers, we were sloppy but to be able to score 84 points is really good.”

The Bulldogs led early in the first quarter before the Bearcats made a run and led 24-11 at the end of the frame.

The second quarter was where things really changed and Scottsbluff went on a rhythm and couldn’t be stopped.