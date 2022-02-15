Bearcats down Red Raiders

The Scottsbluff basketball teams traveled to Sidney on Tuesday to take on the Red Raiders and they won in different fashion. The Lady Bearcats won 66-62 and the boys won 63-47.

The Red Raiders started the girls’ game with Alecca Campbell in the starting lineup as an honorary start on senior day. Sidney won the tip-off and Ross threw it to Campbell before throwing it out of bounds to coach Tyler Shaw. Campbell got hurt a few weeks ago so once the ball was thrown out of bounds, she was taken out of the game.

“I just think it’s important to honor kids that have come out and competed for any program. We just wanted to give her that opportunity,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “We know how important that’s been for a couple of our kids so we just wanted to reciprocate that. I’m disappointed for Alecca because she’s a great competitor and a great player and it was good to see her honored there in front of her home crowd.”

Sidney went on a 4-0 run to start the game on two Reese Riddle shots until a 3-point play by Bearcat Paige Horne with 5:26 left in the quarter to put Scottsbluff on the board.

Mariyah Avila led Scottsbluff to a 16-11 first quarter score with three 3-pointers and two free throws made.