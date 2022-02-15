Bearcats down Red Raiders

The Scottsbluff basketball teams traveled to Sidney on Tuesday to take on the Red Raiders and they won in different fashion. The Lady Bearcats won 66-62 and the boys won 63-47.
The Red Raiders started the girls’ game with Alecca Campbell in the starting lineup as an honorary start on senior day. Sidney won the tip-off and Ross threw it to Campbell before throwing it out of bounds to coach Tyler Shaw. Campbell got hurt a few weeks ago so once the ball was thrown out of bounds, she was taken out of the game.
“I just think it’s important to honor kids that have come out and competed for any program. We just wanted to give her that opportunity,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “We know how important that’s been for a couple of our kids so we just wanted to reciprocate that. I’m disappointed for Alecca because she’s a great competitor and a great player and it was good to see her honored there in front of her home crowd.”
Sidney went on a 4-0 run to start the game on two Reese Riddle shots until a 3-point play by Bearcat Paige Horne with 5:26 left in the quarter to put Scottsbluff on the board.
Mariyah Avila led Scottsbluff to a 16-11 first quarter score with three 3-pointers and two free throws made.
Sidney would get the first five points of the second quarter to tie it at 16 before Scottsbluff got their first bucket of the quarter with 5:30 remaining in the half. With this basket, the Bearcats went on a 9-0 run before a Raider timeout.
The Bearcats finished the half up 35-25.
The second half went back and forth as Sidney would work to make a comeback. The Raiders outscored the Bearcats 17-12 to bring the game to one possession.
The final frame saw five ties and Bearcats Marly Laucomer and Anna Kelley tally their first points.
The Raiders scored five straight to tie the game at 49-49 before each team would go basket for basket.
The Bearcats took their final lead of the game on an Avila layup with 17.7 seconds remaining in the game. Avila would score two final points on field goals to put the game away for the 66-62 win.
The Bearcats struggled with fouls and turnovers throughout the game, specifically the second half as they finished with 10 turnovers.
“I think our turnovers have gotten away from us a little bit here the last couple games, we need to find a way to tighten that up and adjust,” Bollish said. “The fouls are something we’ve been working on really hard. It was pretty lopsided there but I was proud of the kids for adjusting to that and battling through that.”
Scottsbluff had three in double figures led by Horne with 23, followed by Avila with 19, and Payton Burda had 17. Sidney also had three with double figure points in Riddle who had 17, Rheagan Stanley with 16, and Gabbie Fortner with 15.
The Lady Red Raiders finish the regular season on Friday at Alliance while the Bearcats will now head into the Class B8 sub-district on Monday, Feb. 21 at Scottsbluff High School. The Bearcats will face the Alliance Bulldogs while the Red Raiders face the Gering Bulldogs.
Along with fouls and turnovers, there are other parts of the game the Bearcats will work on prior to hosting the sub-district.
“We just have to continue to do what we do (in practice),” Bollish said. “We are going to continue to work on the fouls and turnovers but ball security, ball pressure, those are kind of our staples.”
The boys’ game was all Bearcats as Scottsbluff would lead from start to finish, earning a 63-47 win.
“We came out good enough and we hit a couple shots early. We got a little stagnant but Tate really attacked the rim well for us and got some stuff going,” Bearcats coach Scott Gullion said. “Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job in the first half. Then we took a couple of charges, sort of canceling the momentum. I don’t know specifically if we played particularly well in the second half but we played good enough to win.”
The game started on a 5-0 Scottsbluff run before Sidney’s Jacob Dowse had a layup to stop it.
By the end of the first quarter, the Bearcats led 21-14. The second quarter saw Sidney go out to a 4-0 run by the frame would ultimately be led by Scottsbluff as they would outscore the Raiders 15-7.
At half, Scottsbluff led 36-21.
The second half started the same as the start of the game with Scottsbluff coming out on a 5-0 run before Wyatt Heckenlively would make 1-of-2 free throws and Sawyer Dickman scored a layup.
Sidney was able to score three more times but still trailed 50-30 at the end of the third frame.
The Raiders outscored the Bearcats 17-14 in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough as Scottsbluff would get the 63-47 win.
Turnovers in the second half for the Bearcats became apparent as the team started to lose focus after having a large lead.
“I just think we lost focus for a little bit,” Gullion said. “I guess we had about a 20 point lead and I think we just lost some of our focus with the basketball and just made some mistakes which allowed Sidney to get back into it.”
Bearcat Tate Talkington led all scorers with 26 points. Austin Thyne would also score in double figures for Scottsbluff with 11. Sawyer Dickman led the Raiders with 18 points followed by Micah Schneider.
The boys travel to Gering on Friday for the final game of the regular season against the host Bulldogs.
“We just gotta continue to play the stuff we’ve been doing,” Gullion said. “We just need to keep with the stuff we’ve been working on all year, get ready for Friday and then the postseason.”
Following the final game on Friday, the Bearcats will host the B8 sub-district tournament starting on Feb. 22.
Girls Game
Sidney 11 14 17 18 - 62
Scottsbluff 16 19 12 19 - 66
SIDNEY
Reese Riddle 17, Rheagan Stanley 16, Gabbie Fortner 15, Kayla Westby 6, Brynna Ross 5, Katie Ramsey 3.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Paige Horne 23, Mariyah Avila 19, Payton Burda 17, Marly Laucomer 4, Anna Kelley 3.
Boys Game
Sidney 14 7 9 17 - 47
Scottsbluff 21 15 14 13 - 63
SIDNEY
Sawyer Dickman 18, Micah Schneider 10, Treyson Johnstone 4, Jacob Dowse 4, Cam Leeling 3, Isak Doty 3, Jonathan Carillo 3, Koleman Kaiser 2, Wyatt Heckenlively 1.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tate Talkington 26, Austin Thyne 11, Michael Mickey 8, Kellon Harris 6, Trevor Schwartz 5, Tyler Harre 3, Jackson Ostdiek 2, Kaedon Patton 2.
