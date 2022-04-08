Bearcats drop weekend opener to Minutemen

In the first of a string of games, the Scottsbluff Bearcats started off their weekend with both the boys and girls taking on the Lexington Minutemen, with the girls falling 4-1 and the boys 7-0.

The girls started off the action against the Minutemaids, and the Bearcats seemed to be down and out from the start.

“I would say that in the first 10 minutes of the game we looked like we had just got off a four hour bus ride, so we came out kind of flat and they scored on us in the first three minutes,” Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. “We weren’t very organized, and we weren’t ready to play, but they were.”

Throughout the game, the Bearcat girls struggled in multiple facets of the game.

“It was 1-0 at half and the wind was in our favor in the second half, but the Minutemaids did a really good job of possessing the ball and moving it around us,” Larson said. “We just didn’t possess very well and we weren’t finding passes very well either. They just played better than us today, and our play was very defeatist.”

The Bearcat girls aren’t done playing for the week as they have two more games coming up on Saturday.

“We knew this weekend was going to be tough, we play three games in a little less than 24 hours, so physically that is going to be demanding. Then on top of that we are playing Norris, who is ranked number one by some classifications and were state runners-up last year,” Larson said. “They’re a quality team and we’re going to have to play a lot better, then we have to turn around and play another quality team in Elkhorn North.”

The Bearcat girl’s lone scorer was Ella Foote.

The Bearcat boys did not fare much better giving up seven goals to the Minutemen. Like the girls, the Bearcat boys started off their game on the wrong foot.

“We came out really flat I thought, we had a good chance early that we didn’t finish. But Lexington is a good team and they don’t give you room for error and they punished us for that. We didn’t do a lot right to put it simply,” Scottsbluff boys coach Nate Rock said.

The team hopes to make the best of the weekend of play with the upcoming Saturday games.

“We have to leave this game behind us and wash this taste out of our mouth. We are a better team than we showed tonight, now we just have to prove it,” Rock said. “It is actually a good thing to get right back on the field; I’d hate to play a game like that and then have to wait a week to play again.”

Both the Bearcat boys and girls will be back in action Saturday, April 9. Both teams will be playing Elkhorn North and Norris with the girls playing in the morning and the boys playing in the afternoon.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

