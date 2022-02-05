Bearcats earn fifth place at state duals

The Scottsbluff wrestling team earned a fifth-place finish after finishing with a 2-1 dual record at the Class B State Dual Tournament in Kearney.

The Bearcats opened the tournament with a heartbreaking loss to Hastings, 33-27. Despite the loss, though, Scottsbluff came back strong by cruising past Minden, 50-15 before taking down Broken Bow, 36-19, in the fifth-place match.

Scottsbluff had five undefeated wrestlers on the day with Chris Gamino finishing 3-0 at 106, Connor Whiteley going 3-0 at 132, Frankie Trevino (170), Josiah Mobley (182) and Sebastien Boyle (195) also finishing 3-0 on the day.

Going 2-1 for the Bearcats were Bryan Morales (126), Milo Cervantes (138) and Jayce Wilkinson (160). Chance Symons finished 1-1 at 285 with a forfeit, while Oscar Felix (113), Joey Canseco (120) and Mason Wagner (145) each finished with a win.

Bennington took top honors in the tournament after edging Blair 33-32 in the championship dual. Waverly finished strong with a 38-30 win over Hastings for third place.