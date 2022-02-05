Bearcats earn fifth place at state duals

The Scottsbluff wrestling team earned a fifth-place finish after finishing with a 2-1 dual record at the Class B State Dual Tournament in Kearney.
The Bearcats opened the tournament with a heartbreaking loss to Hastings, 33-27. Despite the loss, though, Scottsbluff came back strong by cruising past Minden, 50-15 before taking down Broken Bow, 36-19, in the fifth-place match.
Scottsbluff had five undefeated wrestlers on the day with Chris Gamino finishing 3-0 at 106, Connor Whiteley going 3-0 at 132, Frankie Trevino (170), Josiah Mobley (182) and Sebastien Boyle (195) also finishing 3-0 on the day.
Going 2-1 for the Bearcats were Bryan Morales (126), Milo Cervantes (138) and Jayce Wilkinson (160). Chance Symons finished 1-1 at 285 with a forfeit, while Oscar Felix (113), Joey Canseco (120) and Mason Wagner (145) each finished with a win.
Bennington took top honors in the tournament after edging Blair 33-32 in the championship dual. Waverly finished strong with a 38-30 win over Hastings for third place.
The Bearcats finished the season 26-2 in duals and will now prepare for the Class B-4 district tournament at Sidney on Friday and Saturday. The Bearcats will compete against Alliance, Beatrice, Boone Central, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook and Sidney.
Match #1 Quarterfinal
Hastings defeated Scottsbluff 33-27
182 - Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) over Zander Lockling (Hastings) Fall 1:56
195 - Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff) over Oaklyn Smith (Hastings) Dec 5-4
220 - Blaine Hamik (Hastings) over Trey May (Scottsbluff) Maj 9-1
285 - Chance Symons (Scottsbluff) over Jacob Lopez (Hastings) Fall 1:28
106 - Christopher Gamino (Scottsbluff) over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) Dec 8-1
113 - Hunter Anderson (Hastings) over Oscar Felix (Scottsbluff) TF 15-0
120 - Tucker Adams (Hastings) over Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) Dec 7-2
126 - Braiden Kort (Hastings) over Bryan Morales (Scottsbluff) Fall 2:34
132 - Connor Whiteley (Scottsbluff) over Markus Miller (Hastings) Fall 2:57
138 - Elijah Johnson (Hastings) over Milo Cervantes (Scottsbluff) Dec 8-2
145 - Blake Kile (Hastings) over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) UTB 6-5
152 - Landon Weidner (Hastings) over Karsen Leonard (Scottsbluff) TF 15-0
160 - Jett Samuelson (Hastings) over Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) Maj 13-2
170 - Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) over Jeret Frerichs (Hastings) Dec 7-1
Match #2 Consolation Semifinal
Scottsbluff defeated Minden 50-15
195 - Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff) over Braxton Janda (Minden) Fall 2:33
220 - Daulton Kuehn (Minden) over Trey May (Scottsbluff) Fall 1:48
285 - Chance Symons (Scottsbluff) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 - Christopher Gamino (Scottsbluff) over Harrison Reed (Minden) TF 18-3
113 - Oscar Felix (Scottsbluff) over Cade Harsin (Minden) Dec 5-4
120 - Robert Nelson (Minden) over Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) Maj 10-2
126 - Bryan Morales (Scottsbluff) over Koltdyn Heath (Minden) Dec 19-14
132 - Connor Whiteley (Scottsbluff) over Orrin Kuehn (Minden) Maj 14-3
138 - Milo Cervantes (Scottsbluff) over Alex Brais (Minden) Dec 11-4
145 - Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) over David Smolik (Minden) SV-1 6-4
152 - Evan Smith (Minden) over Karsen Leonard (Scottsbluff) TF 15-0
160 - Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) over Jasper Birkestrand (Minden) Fall 3:37
170 - Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) over Colby Teel (Minden) Fall 1:33
182 - Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) over Hunter Fredrickson (Minden) TF 17-0
Match #3 5th Place Match
Scottsbluff defeated Broken Bow 36-19
220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Trey May (Scottsbluff) Fall 2:00
285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Chance Symons (Scottsbluff) Dec 5-2
106 - Christopher Gamino (Scottsbluff) over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) Dec 6-2
113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Oscar Felix (Scottsbluff) Maj 15-6
120 - Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) over William Moninger (Broken Bow) Fall 2:38
126 - Bryan Morales (Scottsbluff) over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) Dec 8-5
132 - Connor Whiteley (Scottsbluff) over Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) Dec 3-0
138 - Milo Cervantes (Scottsbluff) over Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) Dec 7-2
145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) Dec 8-3
152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Karsen Leonard (Scottsbluff) Dec 4-0
160 - Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) Fall 5:12
170 - Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) Fall 3:05
182 - Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) Dec 7-1
195 - Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff) over Cal Wells (Broken Bow) Dec 9-2