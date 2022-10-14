Bearcats earn seventh win of the season over Bulldogs

The No. 4 rated (Omaha World-Herald) Scottsbluff football team earned its seventh win of the season after rolling to a 35-0 win over Gering on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Gering.

The win extends the Bearcats’ season record to 7-1, while Gering falls to 2-6.

Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall was pleased with his team’s overall performance and atmosphere of the game, but feels the Bearcats need to overcome the penalties they have incurred over the past two weeks.

“We have to continue to get better. We had too many penalties in the game and that’s something we’ve got to clean up and fix before we move forward,” he said. “We can’t keep drives alive for the other team when we’re getting them in third and 12 and getting a 15-yard penalty. We can’t continue to do that if we want to move forward and win a district championship next week.”

Gering head coach Danny O’Boyle knew the Bearcats were going to be a tall order, but was proud of the effort the Bulldogs showed on the field against a powerful Scottsbluff team.

“Our kids battled. We told them before the game, we told them all week, that this was going to be a blood bath of physicality,” he said. “But I’m very proud of our kids. We told them after the game that we’re just as tired of losing as they are but there’s no place we would rather be than to be coaching this great group of kids.”

Scottsbluff showed that power early on when Sebastian Boyle exploded for a 50-yard touchdown run just 51 seconds into the contest to give the Bearcats the early 7-0 lead.

On the next possession for the Bearcats, Boyle galloped again, this time from 28 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0 with 4:17 left to play in the first quarter.

Gering started to get something going on its first possession of the second quarter until Josiah Mobley intercepted a pass at the Scottsbluff 43 yard line, setting up Boyle’s third touchdown run of the contest, this time from 22 yards out with 6:19 to play in the half.

Scottsbluff took a 21-0 lead into halftime.

“They’re a pin-and-pull, they get downhill and they just try to grind you on offense,” O’Boyle said. “It’s a tough offense to defend. They just nickel and dime you. They’re patient and eventually it opens up and they hit big plays. But I thought our kids rose to the challenge, especially in the first half.”

Gering opened up the third quarter with its best drive of the game highlighted by a big run from Tanner Gartner to put the Bulldogs in the red zone. However, Scottsbluff’s Carter Reisig spoiled the drive with an interception in the endzone at the 9:04 mark of the frame.

Scottsbluff took advantage of the takeaway when Boyle notched his fourth touchdown run of the night on a 55-yard rumble at the 5:02 mark to stretch the lead to 28-0.

Braeden Stull added a 2-yard run with 8:20 to go in the game to round out the scoring.

Hall said his defense stepped up and made some key stops to preserve the win.

“I thought we played extremely fast. Unfortunately for them, they got a kid injured so it kind of took them out of a few of their sets that they’re productive in,” he said. “It’s unfortunate for them but it allowed us to single in on some of the things we worked on in practice against some of their spread stuff and put us in a good position. Our kids did play extremely hard on the defensive side of the ball tonight.”

Offensively, Gering was paced by Gartner, who finished the night with 14 carries for 76 yards on the ground.

Boyle eclipsed the century mark for rushing in the contest, rumbling for 233 yards on the ground and finding the endzone four times for the Bearcats. Stull added 96 yards on 12 carries.

Gering will try to bounce back next week when it travels to Hastings. Scottsbluff will also be on the road at Lexington.