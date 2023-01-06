Bearcats earn wins over Vikings

The Scottsbluff Bearcats traversed the state of Nebraska to take on the Waverly Vikings in basketball, and both the boys and girls came home with victories.

The girls game started out slow in their 36-33 win, with the Bearcat girls only making one field goal in the first quarter. After missing their first five attempts, Taryn Spady put the Bearcats on the scoreboard. The Bearcats ended the second quarter down 7-2.

The Bearcats found their stride throughout the second and third quarters, outscoring the Vikings 27-21.

The Bearcats tightened up on defense, giving up only five points to the Vikings in the fourth quarter to hold onto a late lead and keep the game from going into extra time.

None of the Bearcats scored in double figures. The leaders were Spady and Marly Laucomer with nine points each, Payton Burda with eight, Paige Horne six, Anna Kelley three and Tierra West had one.

The Bearcat boys had a decisive victory over the Vikings, 62-49.

The Bearcats jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back, never relinquishing the lead.

The Viking would cut the Bearcats’ lead to six points at halftime with the score sitting at 32-26.

The Bearcats bolstered their lead in the second half, outscoring Waverly 30-23.

Scoring was a team effort, with Kellon Harris leading the way with 16 points, and Nate Kelley close behind with 14. Tate Talkington and Carter Reisig each had nine points, Harris and Reisig each had two three-pointers. Kaedon Patton had six points, Tyson Klein had five, and Michael Mickey rounded out the scorers with three points.

The Bearcats will be right back in action Saturday playing Crete, switching opponents with the Gering Bulldogs, who played Crete Friday and will play Waverly on Saturday.