Bearcats earn wins over Worland

The Scottsbluff basketball teams continued their momentum into day two of the Gillette Tournament as the girls took a 48-32 win while the boys held on for a 71-63 win over their respective Worland Warrior opponents.

The Lady Bearcats tipped off first as Paige Horne scored the first three points of the game. With Scottsbluff leading 7-4, the Warriors went on an 8-0 scoring run to pull ahead 12-7. Each team would score once more in the quarter as the Bearcats trailed 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. Horne was the lone scorer for the Bearcats in the frame.

The second quarter was a different frame for Scottsbluff. Anna Kelley became the second Bearcat to score in the game with a 3-pointer to open the quarter. Worland scored once before the Bearcats went on an 11-3 run to close the half.

Kelley scored her second 3-pointer as Payton Burda and Shae Willats put points on the board as well.

Up 23-19 going into the second half, the momentum stayed in Scottsbluff’s favor as after the opening Worland bucket, Kelley and Burda made 3-pointers to go up 29-21.

The Warriors cut the lead to six before Willats made a layup and Horne scored the final six Bearcat points of the frame. Scottsbluff led 37-27 at the end of three.

The fourth quarter was the same as the third as Scottsbluff continued to score and held Worland to only five points. Horne scored the first points of the frame, followed by a Burda three before Horne scored her final points of the game. Marly Laucomer put points on the board as Burda closed the game out with two free throws for the 48-32 win.

Three Scottsbluff players saw themselves in double-digits, led by Horne with 19. Kelley finished with 12 as Burda had 10. Other Bearcat scorers saw Willats with five and Laucomer with two.

The boys game started in a much different direction than the girls as the Warriors went out to a 7-0 run to open the game. Nate Kelley got the first Scottsbluff points as Michael Mickey made a free throw and down 14-3, the Bearcats called a timeout.

Following the timeout, Mickey scored two more points as Carter Reisig, Kelley and Tate Talkington closed out the scoring in the frame to trail 21-16.

The Bearcats came out in the second quarter as a new team. Reisig got it started with a 3-pointer as Kelley tied the game at 21-21. Scottsbluff took their first lead of the game on the next basket by Talkington, who was fouled on the play and completed the 3-point play.

Worland tied the game on their own 3-point play but the rest of the quarter was all Scottsbluff as the Bearcats would hold the lead. Kelley made his second three of the game before Kellon Harris got on the board with one himself. Reisig and Kelley scored the remaining points of the half. Scottsbluff led 36-32 at halftime.

The third frame was back and forth as both teams went point for point. Worland started the frame with a free throw as Harris made a 3-pointer. The Warriors cut the lead to one before Harris completed a 3-point play to hold the lead.

The Bearcats finished the quarter on a 13-8 run as Talkington and Reisig had 3-point plays in the frame, but the quarter belonged to Harris who scored seven of the remaining 13 third quarter points.

In the fourth, Scottsbluff saw their largest lead of the game at 14 and despite Worland making a run at the end of the game, the Bearcats held on for the 71-63 win.

Kelley led all Bearcats with 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Harris followed with 28, Talkington finished with 15 while Reisig had 11, Mickey with seven Tyson Klein with one.

Both teams will be in action Saturday when they close out the tournament against the Thunder Basin Bolts. Girls will tip-off at 3 p.m. with the boys following at 4:30 p.m.