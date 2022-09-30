Bearcats edge Waverly in overtime

WAVERLY - For the third time this season, the Scottsbluff High School football team traveled to the Lincoln vicinity for a matchup against a Class B state-rated opponent on Friday night in Waverly.

Just like the previous two, the No. 4 Bearcats made the trip a successful one as they escaped with a 28-21 overtime victory over the No. 5 Vikings to improve to 5-1 on the season.

After Braeden Stull scored a 2-yard touchdown run on the first possession of overtime, the Bearcat defense held Waverly out of the end zone on four straight snaps to end the contest. An incomplete pass from the 4-yard line sent the Bearcats into a celebration.

“Another great high school football game,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. “If you didn’t get your money’s worth tonight, something was wrong with you. That was a fun one to be part of.”

The win will vault the Bearcats up the Class B power point standings as the playoffs start coming into focus on the horizon. Scottsbluff will be back home next week to host Hastings for Homecoming.

After Waverly fumbled on its first play from scrimmage, the Bearcats marched 30 yards in seven plays to grab a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Stull scampered 13 yards for the touchdown and Noah Shaddick booted the extra point.

The Vikings evened things up after scoring a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal run with just seconds left in the opening period.

Scottsbluff had an answer on the very next possession. The Bearcats moved 65 yards in seven plays to re-take their advantage. Sebastien Boyle capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run after a pair of key plays. Stull completed a pass to Carter Reisig for 30 yards and then the Bearcat quarterback followed that up with an 18-yard run to put Scottsbluff in the red zone.

Waverly again pulled even with a drive that ended late in the quarter. The Vikings covered 84 yards in just two minutes to make the score 14-14 at halftime.

Scottsbluff opened the second half with a typical Bearcat grinder of a drive to take the momentum back. The Bearcats put together a 12-play drive that covered 80 yards. On the drive, Boyle carried the ball seven times for 64 yards, including one for 45. His last carry covered the final two yards into the end zone to make it 21-14.

While that would be the final scoring for the remainder of regulation, the Bearcats did manage to step things up defensively to keep their lead until late in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings looked to be going in for the tying score earlier in the half, but a fumble recovered by Scottsbluff’s Jackson Allen at the Bearcat 14-yard line stymied the home squad.

“I thought our defense played tremendous tonight,” Hall said. “We simplified things this week and put in a few packages that we thought we could have some success against what they liked to do. Our defense caused some turnovers and did a tremendous job.”

Waverly did manage to score the game-tying points with just over a minute to play to force the extra session. However, like they’ve done many times this season already, the Bearcats made the game-winning plays when it mattered most.

“In a game like this, it comes down to four or five plays,” Hall said. “I think we made four or five more plays than they did. Bottom line, I think that’s what it came down to tonight. I’m very proud of our kids.”

Boyle led the Bearcats in rushing in the game with 124 yards on 22 carries. Stull added 90 yards on 23 carries. Both had a pair of touchdowns each.

Shaddick connected on all four of his extra-point kicks.