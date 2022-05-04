Bearcats fall in B-8 sub-district final

The Scottsbluff boys’ soccer team traveled to Lexington on Wednesday to take on the Minutemen in the Class B-8 sub-district final. The Bearcats fell 2-0.

“We were solid in the back and executed our game plan very well,” Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said. “We gave up a goal very late in the first half.”

The last time the two teams faced, Scottsbluff traveled to Lexington on April 8 and fell 7-0. This time around, the Bearcats were a completely different team as they were able to get more of the plays and were more dangerous.

“We were much better defensively and won more 50/50 balls and we connected in the midfield better,” Rock said. “We were much more dangerous on the counter attack.”

Minuteman Ernie Vargas scored the first goal of the game with less than a minute left in the first half to put Lexington up 1-0 at halftime.

Eight minutes into the second half, Lexington’s Jordy Enamorado got the final goal as the Bearcats held the Minutemen scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Scottsbluff had four shots on goal compared to Lexington’s 12 as Bearcat goalie JT Painter had 10 saves.

The Bearcats will host a district final on Saturday, May 7 at Landers Soccer Complex with the opponent and time to be announced later.

“We will play in Scottsbluff on Saturday with the opponent TBA,” Rock said. “We need to work on set pieces and defending them properly.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.