Bearcats fall short in Class B semis

OMAHA – The Scottsbluff football team showed nothing but heart and determination in a 49-35 heart-breaking loss to No. 2 seed Omaha Gross Catholic in the Class B state playoffs semifinal game on Friday night at Bryan High School in Omaha.

The Bearcats finished another successful season with a 10-2 overall record. Gross improved to 12-0 on the season and will now face undefeated Bennington on Nov. 22 for the Class B state title.

Both teams were dominant on the offensive side of the football, combining for more than 1,021 yards unofficially. Scottsbluff finished with 548 yards of total offense while Gross Catholic tallied 473.

Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall thanked his kids for their effort, commitment, hard work, program and their teammates and felt his team played well despite the final score.

“I thought we played hard start to finish tonight,” he said. “You can’t turn the ball over to a quality team and unfortunately we had some uncharacteristic turnovers tonight that we just couldn’t totally recover from.”

Scottsbluff found itself in a hole early after falling behind 14-0 to the Cougars at the 8:11 mark of the first period on a one-yard run by Jake Garcia.

However, Scottsbluff’s explosive offense got to work on the next possession, driving 85 yards down the field and finished off on an eight-yard touchdown run by Sebastien Boyle to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 2:02 left in the frame.

Gross put together an impressive drive of its own, starting on its own 28 and moving down the field to the Scottsbluff 10 yard line before Garcia struck again on a three-yard run at the 10:31 mark of the second quarter to extend the Cougar lead to 21-7.

Scottsbluff put together another promising drive on its ensuing possession. But inside the 10 yard line, the Bearcats uncharacteristically turned the ball over for the third time in the contest on a fumble.

Despite giving the ball back to Gross, though, the Bearcats avoided disaster when the defense pitched a three-and-out to the Cougars forcing their first punt of the night.

Gross extended its lead late in the second quarter when quarterback Colby Duncan found Owen Brennan from 18 yards out with 1:56 on the clock to stretch the score to 28-7.

Scottsbluff didn’t go away. In fact, the Bearcats found a surge.

After a 41-yard gain by Boyle, the junior capped off the next drive on a 13-yard run with 20 seconds left in the half. A missed extra-point took the score to 28-13 heading into the half.

Hall said the turnovers were a key factor in the first half because aside from the miscues the Cougars struggled to contain the Bearcat offense.

“I don’t think they stopped us hardly at all except for a couple of fourth downs and those were situations where we had to go for it down a couple of scores,” he said. “The defense came out and got a stop on a couple of those. It was just a great team effort all around tonight. We lost to a really good football team. A team that is still undefeated, still playing hard and now they have a chance to play for it all. You always wish that were you getting the chance to play for it all but that’s a really good football team that beat us tonight.”

The Bearcats received the kickoff to start the third quarter and didn’t give up the momentum. After burning a little over four minutes off the clock, quarterback Braeden Stull called his own number for a nine-yard run at the 8:56 mark of the third to cut the Cougar lead to 28-21.

Not missing a beat, though, Garcia put the Cougars on his back once again on their next possession with a 65-yard scamper to extend the lead back to 14 points, 35-21.

Both defenses stepped up on the next two possessions with fourth down stops. Gross added another stop on defense setting up a 36-yard strike from Duncan to Kayo Rempe with 1:16 to play in the third, stretching the Cougar lead to 42-21.

After riding out the third quarter deep into Cougar territory, Scottsbluff’s Jackson Allen sealed off a nine yard run with 10:12 to play to pull the Bearcats back to within 14 points, 42-28.

Gross coughed up its first turnover of the night at the 7:24 mark of the final period and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Stull found Carter Reisig for a 28-yard strike, setting up another scoring drive for the Bearcats with Allen’s second score of the night, an eight-yard run with 4:38 to play to pull Scottsbluff to within seven points, 42-35.

The Bearcat defense stepped up on Gross’s next possession, shutting down the powerful offense with a four-yard tackle-for-loss on third and long to give the ball back to Scottsbluff with 2:55 to go.

Stull converted a third down play to keep the Bearcats alive, but Cougar senior, Brennan, snatched Scottsbluff’s next pass out of the air and returned it 60 yards for a Cougar touchdown with 1:18 left to go in the contest.

Hall was impressed with the talent that lined up on both sides of the ball for both teams. He added that the Bearcats didn’t give up an inch and left it all out on the field.

“In a game like this, players make plays,” he said. “They had kids step up and make plays for them, I think we had kids step up and did another good job making plays when we were behind the sticks or had to have a stop, coming in for kids that were hurt or banged up. It was a physical game but I don’t think we backed down from the challenge and I’m really proud of our kids for that.”

Boyle led all rushers in the contest, toting the ball 28 times for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Stull added 21 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown, while Allen chipped in 10 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Stull also went 8-for-17 through the air for 106 yards.

Garcia paced the Cougars with 27 carries for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Gross finished the night with 46 total carries for 387 yards on the ground. Duncan was 4-for-7 through the air with 86 yards. Brennan added five carries for 45 yards with an interception for a touchdown.