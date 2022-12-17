Bearcats fall to Cavaliers

The Scottsbluff Bearcat basketball teams hosted a pair of games against the St. Thomas More Cavaliers on Saturday with both teams falling.

The Lady Cavaliers took control early and never relinquished the lead as they downed the Bearcats 59-34.

Scottsbluff fell behind early as the Bearcat shots wouldn’t go down as they would trail 16-6 after the opening quarter.

The second frame of the game was even as both teams went back and forth, the Cavaliers scoring 17 and the Bearcats with 15 to go into the half with St. Thomas More leading 33-21.

The second half was much like the first quarter as the Cavaliers held the Bearcats to limited offense, outscoring Scottsbluff 16-4 in the third and 10-9 in the fourth for the 59-34, dropping Scottsbluff to a 4-4 record.

Payton Burda was the only Lady Bearcat in double figures with 13. Anna Kelley finished with nine, Taryn Spady had six, Shae Willats had three, Tierra West with two, Laurel McCoy had one.

The Bearcat boys fought hard throughout a back and forth contest but ultimately fell 60-49 as they were handed their first loss of the season thus far.

“I’m proud of our guys, I think they competed really hard. St. Thomas More is really well coached and they run their stuff really well, they are hard to guard,” boys coach Scott Gullion said. “They just run so much stuff that you need to be prepared for and put you in some different situations that we have to learn to be able to guard and we just need to get better.”

The two teams went point for point in the first quarter as St. Thomas More came out on top 14-11 to end the frame. The Bearcats however, kept fighting as they would outscore the Cavaliers 11-5 to end the half leading 22-20.

The third quarter was much of the same as neither team could break away for a substantial lead against the other. Scottsbluff led 39-37 after the third frame but the fourth was all Cavalier.

The lead changed multiple times in the final quarter but with 3:19 and down 51-45, Gullion called a timeout. The timeout wouldn’t change much though as St. Thomas More took the 60-49 win.

“They ran their stuff really well, (Caleb) Hollenbeck’s really hard to guard, he hit some huge shots and they had other guys that went up and hit really big shots,” Gullion said. “I think it was tied when we had the ball and we turned it over two times in a row, so there were just too many mistakes down the stretch for us and they capitalized.”

Three Bearcats hit double figures as Tate Talkington led the team with 17, followed by Kellon Harris with 15 and Nate Kelley with 13. Also for the Bearcats, Michael Mickey and Carter Reisig scored two apiece.

Both Scottsbluff teams will be in action on Tuesday as the girls host the Gering Bulldogs and the boys travel to Ogallala to take on the Indians. The boys will take the next few days to rest up as they get set to take on a different style of play.

“I think we’ve just got to get rested up and get ready to compete again,” Gullion said. “It’ll be a different style game with Ogallala, the biggest thing we've got to do is get rested up, defense is going to be huge for us coming on Tuesday.”

Girls Game

St. Thomas More 16 17 16 10 - 59

Scottsbluff 6 15 4 9 - 34

SCOTTSBLUFF

Payton Burda 13, Anna Kelley 9, Taryn Spady 6, Shae Willats 3, Tierra West 2, Laurel McCoy 1.

Boys Game

St. Thomas More 14 6 17 23 - 60

Scottsbluff 11 11 17 10 - 49

SCOTTSBLUFF

Tate Talkington 17, Kellon Harris 15, Nate Kelley 13, Carter Reisig 2, Michael Mickey 2.