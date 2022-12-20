Bearcats fall to North Platte in dual

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted the North Platte Bulldogs in a wrestling dual Tuesday, with the Bulldogs defeating the Bearcats 51-22.

The Bearcats came into the dual anticipating a tough matchup from the Bulldogs and with the added challenge of the dual being moved up due to weather.

“We’re pretty beat up right now — we have a lot of starters out injury-wise — and moving the dual, we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare as we normally would,” Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said. “But the older guys who have been with the program awhile, they showed up and wrestled well. The younger guys still have a lot to learn. We were up in a lot of matches and didn’t finish. We still have a lot to learn.”

The Bearcats hope to learn and improve after the defeat to North Platte.

“The younger guys will learn in time," Stodola said, "and moving forward, we got some things to work on obviously that we saw today."

The Bulldogs won by avoiding giving up pins and losing points in other areas.

“We knew it was going to be a tough dual,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. "Scottsbluff has some good kids. They were short some today. However, I feel like our kids came out and they were ready to wrestle, and we got some wins in some big spots."

The Bulldogs succeeded as well by stealing points against some of the Bearcats' best wrestlers.

Hall listed a few notable matches.

“I thought Izayah Plunk had a big match at 138," Hall said. "Kirk Wilson had a great match — he ended up losing by one or two points."

At 145 pounds, Scottsbluff's Micah Gomez won by a major decision, Hall said, but Bulldog Colton Altig "fought hard to avoid giving up six."

"Same with 182: Brock Roblee fought hard, they didn’t win, but they saved us some points,” Hall said.

Both coaches want to have their teams in a good place mentally and physically going into the winter break.

“We’re not quite where we want to be," Stodola said. "We had a lot of high expectations this year. We had a lot of injuries during football season, and we’ve had more during wrestling and that put us in a tough situation. But we’re going to fight and battle every match. That’s all we can do."

The Bulldogs also hope to hit the ground running after the holidays.

“The good thing is that we’re getting healthier," Hall said. "Hopefully we’ll be able to get some guys back once the break hits. We have the five-day moratorium, we’ll get practice started on the 28th or 29th; then we have the home invite and we’ll see Scottsbluff again."

The North Platte duals invite Dec. 30, which will include Alliance and Gering, will be the last wrestling action of the calendar year.