Bearcats fall to Thunderbirds

The Scottsbluff Bearcats played an inter-state matchup, hosting the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, falling in four sets on Tuesday 17-25, 23-25, 25-18, 22-25.

The match started with the Bearcats losing the first set of the game 17-25, the second set was much closer with the Bearcats falling 23-25.

Scottsbluff was able to pull out a win in the third set avoiding getting swept, pulling out the set win 25-18.

“Cheyenne East is a good program. They always keep us second guessing and they have some strong middles and heavy swingers. I think we were just a little flat and it’s just something we have to get over,” Scottsbluff Coach Leslie Foral said.

In the final set, the Bearcats came close to pulling off the win and sending the game to a fifth set, but lost 22-25 to finish out the game.

The Bearcats loss marks their fourth of the season, and second on their home court, with none of their six wins coming on their home court.

“You think that home court advantage would pull through, but it’s kind of hurting at this point in the season. We seem to play really well away, but not at home,” Foral said.

Although the Bearcats were unable to pull through with a win, Scottsbluff played hard through all four sets.

“Honestly, we didn’t get the scoring runs we usually do, and it kind of limited us in that area, so kudos to them, I think we could have executed a little better and place the ball a little better. They just played well and did a good job,” Foral said.

This loss moves the Bearcats to 6-4 on the season, and they will play again when they travel to play Cheyenne Central on Thursday.