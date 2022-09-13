Bearcats fall twice to North Platte on road

The Scottsbluff Bearcats traveled to North Platte for a doubleheader with the Bulldogs, falling 4-1 and 12-6 after Bulldog Tatum Montelongo hit three home runs across two games and Skylar Bedlan had six RBIs and a grand slam in the second game.

“First one was a tight game,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “We were just trying to find our rhythm. Sometimes that’s the way this team goes. We are just a little slow out of the gate sometimes. Good thing we have Tatum pitching well in the circle, but they’re fighting and (found) a way.”

Montelongo had two hits in the first game — both home runs — and was responsible for three of North Platte’s four runs. She also picked up the win in the circle, holding the Bearcats to a run on five hits while striking out 10 batters.

Sienna McEntire and Kaitlyn Aden also had two hits, and McKenzie Putnam drove in North Platte’s other run.

Taryn Spady had Scottsbluff’s lone RBI in the first game and led the team with two hits.

Elizabeth Fuss got the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three.

“We didn’t come out pitching like we should have, and they took advantage of that. We got behind and it was hard to come back,” Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said. “You know what, one thing the girls did, they fought both games. There was no 10-run rule or eight-run rule. We were in the game. That’s what we tell the girls: Just keep on working hard and we’ll get better.”

Montelongo, Bedlan, Aden, Brooklyn Deibert, Macie Freeze and Lauren Horne had two hits each in the second game, and Bedlan led with six RBI, all on home runs.

Scottsbluff’s Tatum Heimerman led all players with four hits, and Spady had three RBIs and hit a home run.

Bedlan started the second game in the circle, tossing a complete game and giving up six runs on eight hits while striking out six.

Aubrey Barrett started for Scottsbluff, going 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on four hits with four walks. Fuss relieved her, giving up five runs on nine hits with two walks.

“The biggest thing for me is sometimes we have a letdown in that second game for whatever reason,” Barner said. “We didn’t have that today. They came out and kept fighting and started really quick. I like that going forward cause we’ll play a lot of back-to-back games, especially when we get to district time, and we have to keep that energy for both games.”

Montelongo broke a pitcher's duel in the bottom of the third inning of the first game with a two-run home run to right field to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. She homered again in the bottom of the fifth on a solo shot to center to extend the lead to 3-0.

Spady singled to left to score Scottsbluff’s only run of the game in the top of the sixth, and Putnam responded with an RBI single to center to set the score at 4-1.

“I thought we came out that first game today and did what we needed to do,” Fox said. “Left some runners on and needed a big hit here and there, and (Montelongo), she also hit the ball well. Take out her bats, that game is a 1-1 game.”

Scottsbluff took an early lead in the second game with two runs in the top of the first. Marly Laucomer drove in the first run, and Zoey Paez drove in the second on a sacrifice fly.

North Platte responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Montelongo hit her third home run of the day, and then the Bulldogs scored a second run on a double steal of second and home. Freeze drove in the third run on a single to center.

Bedlan hit a grand slam to dead center in the bottom of the second inning, prompting Scottsbluff to change pitchers. Horne added another run on an RBI single to right to extend the lead to 8-2.

Scottsbluff got three runs back in the top of the third on Spady’s 3-run homer to center to cut the deficit to 8-5.

Horne hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to push the lead to 10-5, then Bedlan hit another 2-run home run in the fifth to put the score at 12-5.

Scottsbluff scored a run in the top of the seventh on a North Platte throwing error.

The Bearcats will host the Gering Bulldogs on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Game 1

SCTB 000 001 0 - 1 5 0

NRTH 002 011 x - 4 10 1

LP-Liz Fuss

2B-Tatum Heimerman

Game 2

SCTB 203 000 1 - 6 10 1

NRTH 350 220 x - 12 13 4

LP-Aubrey Barrett

HR-Taryn Spady