Bearcats finish second at Twilight meet

In the annual Western Nebraska Twilight meet, the Scottsbluff Bearcats managed two second place finishes as a team with the Cheyenne Central Indians winning both team titles.

Following the Bearcats, on the boys’ side Cheyenne East, Torrington, Campbell County, Gering, Alliance, and Bayard rounded out the team results.

For the girls, Campbell County finished third with Cheyenne East, Torrington, Gering, Alliance, and Bayard rounding out the team results.

One oddity about the meet, at least in the early afternoon, was the lack of wind compared to the last few weeks.

“For us to get the events in, in the conditions they were run under, we were very lucky,” Scottsbluff boys coach Shelby Aaberg said.

Both Scottsbluff teams were happy with their finish, beating out one of the two Cheyenne schools present, and finishing a close second to the other.

“We’ve had two full weeks of practice where the kids have been working on a lot of technical elements in their events, and sometimes it's tough to keep kids interested and engaged through long stretches of practice leading into competitions,” Aaberg said. “But our kids responded well today. As a staff, we were really impressed with some of the performances, given the heat and dealing with temperature for the first time, and dealing with the wind.”

The Scottsbluff girls also came out with a good team performance after the long hiatus.

“I was actually really impressed with how the girls competed and we’ve been looking for some good weather,” Scottsbluff girls coach Mike Burda said. “It wasn’t perfect, but the higher temperatures really led to some good performances by a lot of our kids.”

Like with all other outdoor sports, the wind was a major factor in how the meet played out for the teams, with some events, like the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles being run backwards to make it easier on the runners. The runners in middle distance and long distance events had to cope with running into the wind.

“The wind was definitely a factor in our circle races, and I think it might have helped the straightaway races, but we live in Nebraska and we know that sometimes we have to contend with wind on a consistent basis,” Burda said.

The Bearcat team knew they were going to be dealing with competition from large, out of state schools, but the team embraced the challenge.

“We entered this meet with the intention of trying to help kids qualify for Best of the West, and also to set them up well for a good end to their season in terms of their events and what they’re trying to accomplish. We focused mostly on ourselves, we knew coming in that there was going to be some absolutely outstanding kids,” Aaberg said. “We were very lucky to Host Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Torrington and Campbell County. I think the schools from Wyoming made us really step up our game.”

With the Best of the West meet coming up, the end of the season for many of the athletes, the coaches are making big decisions for entries.

“There is a lot that remains to be seen in terms of cutting the meet, figuring out entries, and figuring out where we want to put our kids. We want to give our seniors an opportunity to end their senior and last home meet on a high note. Because Best of the West is many kids’ last home meet,” Aaberg said. “We also take a lot of pride in that we host 30 middle schools and 30 high schools that participate throughout the day and evening.”

For the Bearcats, figuring out entries will be a collaborative effort between all of the coaching staff.

“I think we have a lot of kids that are going to qualify in a bunch of events, but we need to make sure we are putting together a meet entry that favors them, and we have to make sure because some of the kids may qualify in a lot of events but they won’t be able to compete in them all,” Burda said. “We really have a quick turn-around, so we’re going to give them the weekend off.”

The highly anticipated Best of the West Classic will take place Tuesday, April 26, with the high school events starting at 4:30 p.m.

Top Results

Girls' Team Scores

1. Cheyenne Central, 130.5; 2. Scottsbluff 102.5; 3. Campbell County 101; 4. Cheyenne East 95; 5. Torrington 77.5; 6. Gering 57; 7. Alliance 46; 8. Bayard 37.5.

Individual Results

100 meters - 1. Taliah Morris, CE 12.16; 2. Sydalee Brown, CAMP 12.22; 3. Taryn Spady, SCOT 12.76; 4. Dani Harter, BAY 13.07; 4. Jaycee Hurley, TOR 13.07; 6. Alissa Morales, GER13.12; 7. Bailey Haley, CE 13.26; 8. Alyssa Wondercheck, TOR 13.48

200 - 1. Sydalee Brown, CAMP 25.62; 2. Taryn Spady, SCOT 26.72; 3. Marissa Moorehouse, TOR 27.00; 4. Reese Dorr, CAMP 27.34; 5. Kayel Lambert, ALL 27.63; 6. Kenna Montes, ALL 27.83; 7. Autumn Harris, TOR 29.22

400 - 1. Payton Burda, SCOT 1:00.91; 2. Aja Roberts, CAMP 1:00.94; 3. Jaelynne Clarke, ALL 1:03.36; 4. Riley Lawrence, ALL 1:03.66; 5. Cambree Schmaltz, BAY 1:03.88; 6. Tyne Stokes, TOR 1:04.79; 7. Ysabella Scherer, SCOT 1:06.32; 8. Brooke Jacobsen, CC; 9. Kylie Vercelli, CC 1:06.40; 10. Macey Seebohm, ALL 1:06.55

800 - 1. Kaya Pillivant, CC 2:26.80; 2. Payton Burda, SCOT 2:26.94; 3. Ynes Ronnau, CE 2:31.77; 4. Rian Cordell-reiner, CC 2:36.72; 5. Kendra Jensen, CAMP 2:37.86; 6. Cambree Schmaltz, BAY 2:42.14; 7. Tiffany Krueger, TOR 2:42.20; 8. Hannah Rugroden, SCOT 2:48.14; 9. Haylie Winter, ALL 2:51.07; 10. Lilly Wagner, ALL 2:59.95

1600 - 1. Emma Smith, CE 5:47.50; 2. Ynes Ronnau, CE 5:49.50; 3. Ada Merrigan, TOR 6:01.27; 4. Sydni Sawyer, CE 6:01.38; 5. Jayden Scott, GER 6:04.74; 6. Jayden Haugen, CAMP 6:08.03; 7. Kierra MIller, BAY 6:09.17; 8. Madison Melinkovich, CAMP 6:14.02; 9. Mikayla Seebohm, ALL 6:14.76; 10. Sunny Edens, SCOT 6:22.22

3200 - 1. Sydney Morrell, CC 11:44.40; 2. Madison Seiler, GER 11:57.77; 3. Emma Hofmeister, CC 12:23.81; 4. Lauren Clarke, CC 12:31.56; 5. Kendra Jensen, CAMP 13:05.62; 6. Ada Merrigan, TOR 13:46.12; 7. Amberly Forerer, TOR 14:34.14

100 meter hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 15.17; 2. Madisyn Baillie, CC 15.18; 3. Katie Thomson, CC 15.89; 4. Nadia Burdett, CE 15.98; 5. Averie Perriton, CC 16.62; 6. Reece Halley, TOR 16.83; 7. Maddy Edwards, CAMP 17.51

300 hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 17.66; 2. Madisyn Baillie, CC 48.22; 3. Josie Sanders, ALL 50.32; 4. Bailey Haley, CE 51.23; 5. Jaycee Hurley, TOR 51.43; 6. Averie Perriton, CC 51.45; 7. Alleynah Ronnau, CE 52.37; 8. Meg Imhof, SCOT 52.51; 9. Macala Hood, ALL 52.91; 10. Reece Halley, TOR 53.80

4x100 relay - 1. Campbell County (Reese Dorr, Charlotte Marasco, Aja Roberts, Sydalee Brown), 50.31; 2. Cheyenne Central (Kylie Vercelli, Katie Thomson, Joslyn Siedenburg, Madisyn Baillie), 50.60; 3. Cheyenne East (Nadia Burdett, Elysiana Fonseca, Bailey Haley, Taliah Morris), 50.72; 4. Gering (Gianni Aguilar, Gabrielle Moreno, Jada Schlothauer, Alissa Morales), 50.97

4x400 - 1. Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady, Paige Horne), 4:14.10; 2. Cheyenne Central (Sydney Morrell, Joslyn Siedenburg, Averie Perriton, Kaya Pillivant), 4:21.22; 3. Alliance (Amauri Browning, Riley Lawrence, Macey Seebohm, Jaelynne Clarke), 4:23.95; 4. Campbell County (Sydalee Brown, Aja Roberts, Sophia Biggs, Reese Dorr), 4:31.32

4x800 - 1. Cheyenne East (Molly Madsen, Syndi Sawyer, Ynes Ronnau, Emma Smith), 10:31.64; 2. Alliance (Haylie Winter, Macey Seebohm, Lilly Wagner, Mikayla Seebohm), 10:37.34; 3. Scottsbluff (Hannah Rugroden, MaCee Neu, Charley Edens, Sunny Edens), 11:28.79; 4. Gering (Madison Seiler, Jenna Davis, Jadyn Scott, Madison Herbel), 11:36.29; 5. Bayard (Sharon Garza, Carlie McKibbin, Kimberly Ruperto, Lila McLaughlin), 13:07.02

Shot Put - 1. McKenna Hayes, CAMP 39-03.00; 2. Nickie Todd, GER 36-00.50; 3. Lexi Fiscus, BAY 34-04.00; 4. Mercedes Thrash, SCOT 31-07.50; 5. Mia Remmick, CAMP 31-07.50; 6. Riley Hopkins, BAY 31-06.50; 7. Teryn Stokes, TOR 31-01.25; 8. Ryan Vasquez, GER 30-03.25; 9. Sierra Allen, TOR 29-07.00; 10. Shyla Salcido, ALL 29-02.00

Discus - McKenna Hayes, CAMP 122-09; 2. Reece Halley, TOR 122-06.50; 3. Sierra Allen, TOR 110-06.50; 4. Nickie Todd, GER 109-01; 5. Lexi Fiscus, BAY 106-09; 6. Emma Johnson, TOR 95-06; 7. Miroslava Mendoza, SCOT 92-00.50; 8. Piper Ryschon, SCOT 87-06.50; 9. Mia Remmick, CAMP 83-04; 10. Kaydence Anderson, SCOT 81-05

High Jump - 1. Madisyn Baillie, CC 5-05.50; 2. Averie Perriton, CC 5-02.00; 3. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 4-11.00; 4. Elysiana Fonseca, CE 4-11.00; 5. Nadia Burdett, CE 4-11.00; 6. Jaleigh Kumm, GER 4-09.00; 7. Ella Rotherham, GER 4-07.00; 8. Kira Walsh, CE 4-07.00; 9. Breanna Younkin, CAMP 4-07.00; 10. MaCee Neu, SCOT 4-05.00

Pole Vault - 1. Brinkley Lewis, CC 10-09.00; 2. Breanna Younkin, CAMP 10-03.00; 3. Mattilyn Jones, TOR 9-09.00; 4. Caydence Eicholtz, CE 9-09.00; 5. Kaylee Bell, CC 9-09.00; 6. Alysha Kratz, CAMP 8-09.00; 7. Azia Fichter, CAMP 8-09.00; 8. Jaesa Whitesell, CC 8-09.00; 9. Victoria Washington, ALL 7-09.00; 10. Abbie Mickelson, CE 7-09.00

Long Jump - 1. Taliah Morris, CE 18-04.50; 2. Mariyah Avila, SCOT 17-05.50; 3. Amauri Browning, ALL 16-11.00; 4. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 16-09.00; 5. Alyssa Wondercheck, TOR 16-05.00; 6. Marly Laucomer, SCOT 16-03.00; 7. Katie Thomson, CC 16-03.00; 8. Marissa Moorehouse, TOR 16-02.00; 9. Allison Brummell, TOR 15-08.50; 10. Leyton Schnell, ALL 15-06.50

Triple Jump - 1. Allison Brummell, TOR 35-02.00; 2. Mariyah Avila, SCOT 35-00.50; 3. Katie Thomson, CC 33-11.50; 4. Karson, Tempel, CC 33-11.00; 5. Aja Roberts, CAMP 33-10.50; 6. Joslyn Hopkins, BAY 33-02.00; 7. Jaelynne Clarke, ALL 32-09.00; 8. Allie Darnell, SCOT 32-08.00; 9. Marissa Moorehouse, TOR 31-11.00; 10. Marly Laucomer, 31-06.00

Boys Team Results

1. Cheyenne Central 165; 2. Scottsbluff 138.33; 3. Cheyenne East 77.5; 4. Torrington 75.5; 5. Campbell County 59.83; 6. Gering 41.33; 7. Alliance 40; 8. Bayard 18.5.

Individual Results

100 meters - 1. Marik Cummings, CE 10.62; Brendan Flock, TOR 11.07; 3. Ian Garcia, CE 11.16; 4. Ransen Wilkins, SCOT 11.18; 5. Tyler Garrett, GER 11.28; Sebastien Boyle, SCOT 11.32

200 meters - 1. Brendan Flock, TOR 22.28; 2. Ransen Wilkins, SCOT 22.60; 3. Tanner Gartner, GER 23.45; 4. Jacob Silvis, CE 23.69; 5. Hunter Lund, SCOT 23.82; 6. Nolan Nagaki, ALL 24.19

400 meters - 1. Garret Schlabs, CE 51.26; 2. Dylan Teasley, CC 51.64; 3. Kyan Allen, SCOT 52.09; 4. Irvin Sierra Torres, SCOT 52.15; 5. Aydan Loya, TOR 53.16; 6. Carson Bair, ALL 53.66

800 meters - 1. Jason Fretheway, CC 2:03.46; 2. Toren Rohde, CC 2:04.34; 3. Aydan Loya, TOR 2:05.81; 4. Fisher Brown, CC 2:06.98; 5. Caleb Ruff, CE 2:08; 6. Tyson Klein, SCOT 2:10.33

1600 meters - 1. Tristan Knueppel, CC 4:30.12 2. Jacob Frentheway, CC 4:30.20; 3. Zane Reed, CC 4:50.26; 4. Asher Turner, CE 4:52.40; 5. Hans Bastron, SCOT 4:56.03; 6. Aiden Narvais GER 4:57.22

3200 meters - 1. Will Barrington, CC 1:28.82; 2. Hans Bastron, SCOT 10:32.84; 3. Connor Parks, CE 10:43.48; 4. Trovor Schmidt, CC 11.01.36; 5. Weston Cronk, TOR 11:14.75; 6. Nathan Seiler, GER 11:18.74

110 meter hurdles - 1. Richard Prescott, CC 15.30; 2. Josiah Mobley, SCOT 16.50; 3. Mathew Sigismond, CAMP 16.96; 4. Jeff Pelton, CAMP 17.15; 5. Cody McClarnon, CC 17.31 17.31; 6. Michael Magneson CAMP 19.15

300 hurdles - 1. Richard Prescott 41.15 CC 41.15; 2. Benjamin Fuller, TOR 44.26; 3. Josiah Mobley, SCOT 44.53; 4. Michael Magneson, CAMP 45.99; 5. Cody McClarnon, CC 46.81; 6. Mathew Sigismond, CAMP 48.10

4x100 meter relay - 1. Cheyenne East - A (Ian Garcia, Marik Cummings, Garret Schalbs, Jude Guevara) 42.81; 2. Scottsbluff - A (Tyrone Shanks, Sebastien Boyle, Ransen Wilkins, Braeden Stull) 44.55; 3. Gering - A (Tanner Gartner, Camelo timblin, Creighton Beals, Tyler Garrett) 45.09; 4. Cheyenne Central - A (Kain Uridalles, Miles Porwoll, Jackson Whitworth, Mason Counter) 45.20

4x400 meter relay - 1. Scottsbluff (Kyan Allen, Irvin Sierra Torres, Hunter Lund, Tyson Klein) 3:32.31; 2. Torrington (Aydan Loya, Brendan Flock, Benjamin Fuller, Dylan Packard) 3:34.59; 3. Cheyenne East (Garret Schlabs, Jacob Culver, Caleb Ruff, Levi Oedekoven) 3:37.38; 4. Cheyenne Central (Jacob Silvis, Dylan Teasley, Tucker Martino, Richard Prescott) 3:38.53

4x800 meter relay - 1. Cheyenne Central (Jacob Frentheway, Zane Reed, Tristan Knueppel, Tucker Martino) 8:37.64; 2. Gering (Eli Marez, Aiden Narvais, Jackson Howard, Lucas Moravec) 8:51.93; 3. Scottsbluff (James Adams, Savian Marquez, Tyson Klein, Josiah Anaya) 8:55.66; 4. Cheyenne East (Cade Pugh, Asher Turner, Hunter Gonzalez, Jacob Olson) 9:04.97

Shot Put - 1. Isaiah Martinez, ALL 49-11.25; 2. Cooper Stevens, CAMP 48-07.75; 3. Sebastien Boyle, SCOT 48-04.50; 4. Brock Knutson, SCOT 47-03.50; 5. Tyler Bennick, TOR 47-01.00; 6. Keagan Bartlett, CC 45-05.50; 7. Braydn Ballard, CAMP 42-05.50; 8. Auggie Lain, CC 42-01.00; 9. Theron Miller, BAY 41-03.75; 10. Trey May, SCOT 40-11.75

Discus - 1. Isaiah Martinez, ALL 143-01; 2. Kaden Bohnsack, GER 138-06; 3. Ryan Baker, TOR 134-10.50; 4. Tyler Bennick, TOR 132-08.50; 5. Brayden Brastrup, CAMP 128-04; 6. Trey May, SCOT 125-01; 7. Auggie Lain, CC 123-07.50; 8. Michael Trash, SCOT 117-11.50; 9. Theron Miller, BAY 116-10.50; 10. Cooper Stevens, CAMP 114-10

High Jump - 1. Bryant DeMott, TOR 6-00.00; 2. TaVion Taylor-Byrd, CC 6-00.00; 3. Caleb Wilkins, BAY 5-09.00; 4. Camden Ceplecha, SCOT 5-09.00; 5. Drew Jackson, CE 5-07.00; 6. Cody McClarnon, CC 5-07.00; 7. Jackson Whitworth, CC 5-07.00; 8. Creighton Beals, GER 5-05.00; 9. Hunter Howlett, SCOT 5-05.00; 10. Adam Gibson, CAMP 5-05.00

Pole Vault - 1. Aaron Price, SCOT 13-03.00; 2. Jackson Allen, SCOT 12-09.00; 3. Nicholas Lewis, CC 12-03.00; 4. Miles Porwoll, CC 11-09.00; 5. Kolby Houchin, BAY 11-09.00; 6. Sam Melchoir, CC 11-00.00; 7. Creed Olson, CAMP 10-09.00; 8. Kaleb Hessler, GER 10-09.00; 9. Dawson Barrett, SCOT 10-03.00; 10. Bryant DeMott, TOR 10-03.00

Long Jump - 1. Richard Prescott, CC 20-10.00; 2. Jayce Wilkinson, SCOT 20-05.00; 3. Ian Carter, CAMP 20-04.00; 4. Braeden Stull, SCOT 20-04.00; 5. Benjamin Fuller, TOR 20-03.00; 6. Drew Jackson, CE 20-03.00; 7. Jonah Amill, ALL 20-00.00; 8. Jude Guevara, CE 19-09.50; 9. Cody McClarnon, CC 19-08.00; 10. Ethan Brinkman, CE 19-06.00

Triple Jump - TaVion Taylor-Byrd, CC 42-09.00; 2. Jayce Wilkinson, SCOT 41-10.50; 4. Jeff Pelton, CAMP 41-05.00; 4. Jude Guevara, CE 41-03.50; 5. Adrian Torres, BAY 40-02.00; 6. Jonah Amill, ALL 39-06.00; 7. Ethan Brinkman, CE 38-11.00; 8. Evan Hellus, TOR 38-01.50; 9. Payton Boyer, ALL 37-11.00; 10. Jackson Howard, GER 37-09.50

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

