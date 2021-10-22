Bearcats football handles Bulldogs

The Bearcats led 21-7 by the end of the first frame.

Gering would cut the lead to 11 at the start of the second with a field goal from Luis Avila-Sidon but the rest of the half would belong to Scottsbluff.

Stull would run in his second touchdown of the night with an extra point attempt that was no good. Following this, Boyle would run in two of his own with the first seeing a successful two-point conversion from Josiah Mobley.

Tanner Gartner ran a kickoff return into the endzone to put the Bearcats lead to 42-17 but this would be the final time the Bulldogs would score.

Boyle would get his third for the Bearcats, running it in from 80 yards with 11 seconds remaining in the half.

By halftime, Scottsbluff led 49-17.

The Bearcats kept running up the score as Stull would run his third in as Scottsbluff kept holding Gering from the redzone.

Tyrone Shanks returned a blocked punt in the fourth and Jackson Ostdiek would put the final tally on the board from five yards out to put the game at its final score.

With this win, Scottsbluff would become B-5 District Champions and continue its season.