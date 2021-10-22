Bearcats football handles Bulldogs

Scottsbluff football spoiled senior night for cross-town rival Gering, winning in dominant fashion 70-17.
“I feel good about the way our kids performed tonight and the way that we executed,” Scottsbluff head coach Judd Hall said. “We had a few things that we slipped up on that we need to correct but overall, great effort by our kids to come out with a victory tonight.”
With this loss, Gering head coach Danny O’Boyle has mixed emotions as they were downed by 53 points, but proud of what they accomplished for the program this season.
“Obviously, not a good performance physically but what this group of guys has done this year for our program, it’s far more than they’ll ever realize. I’m very proud of them,” O’Boyle said.
Bearcats quarterback Braeden Stull put the first points on the board with a 63-yard run to the endzone during the first minute of the game.
Stull would throw two touchdown passes in the ensuing drives to Trevor Schwartz and Tyson Klein on 15-yard and 32-yard passes, respectively.
Scottsbluff intercepted Jackson Howard twice during the first quarter.
After the two touchdowns however, Howard threw a touchdown pass to Kaden Bohnsack from within the 10-yard line to put the Bulldogs on the board.
The Bearcats led 21-7 by the end of the first frame.
Gering would cut the lead to 11 at the start of the second with a field goal from Luis Avila-Sidon but the rest of the half would belong to Scottsbluff.
Stull would run in his second touchdown of the night with an extra point attempt that was no good. Following this, Boyle would run in two of his own with the first seeing a successful two-point conversion from Josiah Mobley.
Tanner Gartner ran a kickoff return into the endzone to put the Bearcats lead to 42-17 but this would be the final time the Bulldogs would score.
Boyle would get his third for the Bearcats, running it in from 80 yards with 11 seconds remaining in the half.
By halftime, Scottsbluff led 49-17.
The Bearcats kept running up the score as Stull would run his third in as Scottsbluff kept holding Gering from the redzone.
Tyrone Shanks returned a blocked punt in the fourth and Jackson Ostdiek would put the final tally on the board from five yards out to put the game at its final score.
With this win, Scottsbluff would become B-5 District Champions and continue its season.
“We’ve got to clean up penalties in certain situations,” Hall said. “We can’t allow a late hit on a quarterback, we can’t have holding calls on long touchdown runs, we’ve got to just be cleaner and attempt to play a clean game for four quarters because that’s what it’s going to take to win as we proceed in the season.”
For the 12 seniors on the Bulldogs, this would be their final game on Gering’s football field.
“They are a great group of kids. They’ve battled their butts off the entire way, they bought into us last year as juniors and took it another step this year,” O’Boyle said. “Not going to find a better group of guys.”
The Bulldogs finish the regular season 2-7 while the Bearcats finish 7-2.
Prior to the game, there were about four games that were going to determine the top 11 or 12 seeds in the playoffs.
“You get a one game opportunity for your kids to compete in the playoffs like I told them, we are one of 16 teams that are still playing, one of 16 teams that have a chance to play on the Monday of Thanksgiving week,” Hall said.
Next up for Scottsbluff will be playoffs, where the pairings will be released at a later date.
