Bearcats’ Frank keeps pushing forward

Scottsbluff senior Barrett Frank finished his high school tennis career on a high note with his friends and teammates, going on to win a match at the state tournament against Elkhorn’s Kaito Hoor.

“I felt like it was a great year, like every year it had its ups and downs, highs and lows. But that’s just how sports are,” Frank said. “I felt like we had a great group of guys that started off pretty fresh and new and at the end of the season were competing with some of the best teams in the state. I think not just individually but as a team, we had a great year and really rallied at the end and made Scottsbluff proud.”

Not only was Frank excited to obtain a good result for himself, but to see his younger teammates come into their own as players as well.

“It was really exciting because I remember when I was a freshman, I was scared and timid to play other guys. But these guys, they stepped up to those varsity spots like it was nothing,” Frank said. “They gave people a run for their money, they would lose every week but they didn’t step down, but they kept going at it every week and it was really impressive.”

It is a family affair for Frank, who has three older siblings that played tennis before him, including older brother Lincoln as a teammate.

“So I had three older brothers that all played this sport once they got into high school so I followed in their footsteps, and I started the summer before my freshman year, which is when I really started to take it seriously and was playing every day. I also had them to help me out so that helped,” Frank said.

The brothers have a competitive nature with each other as well.

“We’re all pretty competitive with one another, so when we go out and play, it always starts off nice and friendly and then at the end of the day one of us is upset because the other one beat us or the other way around,” he said. “So I think that competitive spirit really pushed not only myself, but my brother Lincoln because we played together when he was in high school too.”

Tennis is as mentally taxing as it is physically taxing, which is something Frank had to overcome in order to be successful at the sport.

“I kind of always struggled mentally with the sport because it is quite mentally challenging. You can trust yourself in practice a lot and then you get out in a game and you miss one and you think ‘what’s all the work been for, if I can do that shot 10 out of 10 times in practice but not when I need it,’ Frank said. “I think the big thing is to forget your mistakes and just keep pushing forward, which I think helps you outside the court just in life and other athletics, just keep moving forward when things aren’t looking great and keep persevering.”

Over his years on the SHS tennis team, Frank built up plenty of memorable moments, but the outstanding one was an upset win over Elkhorn North.

“Last year, I got switched to one doubles with Aaron Schaff and we went to the east-west shootout where we played eastern teams, which at the time had three of the top-ranked teams. We played Elkhorn North who had been on a hot streak and was well above us skill-wise,” Frank said. “Aaron and I went out there, didn’t even know their record, didn’t know how good they were, and we just played and beat them off the court and put ourselves seeded at state the next week. I just really remember that because we were just having fun and they were falling apart.”

Outside of tennis, Frank is also on the soccer team and although he does not intend to play tennis in college, wants to continue to mentor the younger players.

Frank is this year’s Star-Herald Boys Tennis All-Region Player of the Year.

2022 Boys Tennis All-Region Teams Player of the Year: Barrett Frank, Scottsbluff Coach of the Year: Darren Emerick, Scottsbluff Single players Barrett Frank, Scottsbluff Carver Hauptman, Alliance Kian Blomstedt, Scottsbluff Kysen Walker, Alliance Noah Macias, Gering Double players Joe Escamilla, Scottsbluff Ben Firminhac, Torrington Adam Bartlett, Torrington Mathew Hafner, Scottsbluff Evan Hadden, Alliance Sonny Gonzalez, Alliance Wyatt Soule, Gering