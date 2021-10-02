Bearcats go 2-1 on second day of Twin City Invite

The new mindset for the Bearcats comes from not only the girl’s commitment to the game, but for each other.

“I had all the girls write letter this past week about why they wanted to play. Almost all of them said that they play for each other, and I think that is something to take note of,” Foral said. “These girls get along so well, and even though they all have their moments, they all play for each other and I think that’s an indicator of how well we can do.”

The two wins for the Bearcats breaks a six game losing streak coming in to the Twin City Invite and the Bearcats hope to use these wins to set the tone for the final stretch of the season.

“A new thing we’ve developed is that we wanted to be known as a team that is always aggressive and always swinging,” Foral said. “I don’t want the girls to have any fear when they’re playing at the net. When they let everything go and are their athletic selves they play better and it comes with knowing to just swing away.”

The Bearcats will play in Bridgeport against the Bulldogs next Tuesday Oct. 5.