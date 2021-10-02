Bearcats go 2-1 on second day of Twin City Invite

The Scottsbluff Bearcats went across the river for day two of the Twin city invite.
The Bearcats started their morning with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the North Platte Bulldogs in scores of 25-18 and 25-23.
After a short break, the Bearcats managed to beat the St. Thomas More Cavaliers 2-0 by scores of 26-16 and 25-17, and did the same to the Burns Broncos 25-18 and 25-16.
Compared to their play yesterday, Scottsbluff sees big improvements
“We’re still kind of catching our rhythm. We were coming off of kind of a rough streak going back to our Gering game a couple of weeks ago,” Bearcat coach Leslie Foral said. “So, we just changed up a few things and we are still trying to catch our rhythm a little bit. I think that’s the difference between today and yesterday. Our chemistry was better, and the team was vibing better, we were playing a little more relaxed and that’s why I think we did better today.”
After the loss to North Platte, Scottsbluff turned their play around.
“It was all the girls. I don’t really do a whole lot, other than try to get the girls going. I know we struggled in the morning games, just because the girls aren’t morning people. I think they were just more energetic, so going into the second and third game, it was up to them. They had a different mindset and were ready to go,” Foral said.
The new mindset for the Bearcats comes from not only the girl’s commitment to the game, but for each other.
“I had all the girls write letter this past week about why they wanted to play. Almost all of them said that they play for each other, and I think that is something to take note of,” Foral said. “These girls get along so well, and even though they all have their moments, they all play for each other and I think that’s an indicator of how well we can do.”
The two wins for the Bearcats breaks a six game losing streak coming in to the Twin City Invite and the Bearcats hope to use these wins to set the tone for the final stretch of the season.
“A new thing we’ve developed is that we wanted to be known as a team that is always aggressive and always swinging,” Foral said. “I don’t want the girls to have any fear when they’re playing at the net. When they let everything go and are their athletic selves they play better and it comes with knowing to just swing away.”
The Bearcats will play in Bridgeport against the Bulldogs next Tuesday Oct. 5.