Bearcats golf wins North Platte Invite

The Scottsbluff and Sidney golf teams traveled to North Platte on Thursday for an invite, which saw the Bearcats win with a 328.

Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley finished second with a 75 behind North Platte’s Karsen Morrison, who had a 69.

All Bearcat golfers finished with a score below 100 as Nielli Heinold (80) finished in a tie for third, McKinley Knotts (84) in sixth, Addi Wilson (89) in a tie for seventh, and Shae Willats (92) in 11th.

North Platte had two teams in the invite, North Platte Blue which finished behind Scottsbluff with a 335 and had Morrison and North Platte Gold, who finished sixth.

Sidney saw a fourth place finish with a 436 led by Aubree Larson, who was the team’s only top 20 placer, having a 100 for 15th.

Other Red Raiders scoring had Carlie Jordan (113), Audrey Spilchal (113), Jordan DeNovellis (125) and Kaydie Whatley (110).

Both teams will compete in the Ogallala Invite on Sept. 20.