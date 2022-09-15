 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bearcats golf wins North Platte Invite

  • 0
Bearcats golf wins North Platte Invite

Nielli Heinold finishes her swing at the North Platte Invite on Thursday.

 JAKE DREILINGER/North Platte Telegraph

The Scottsbluff and Sidney golf teams traveled to North Platte on Thursday for an invite, which saw the Bearcats win with a 328.

Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley finished second with a 75 behind North Platte’s Karsen Morrison, who had a 69.

All Bearcat golfers finished with a score below 100 as Nielli Heinold (80) finished in a tie for third, McKinley Knotts (84) in sixth, Addi Wilson (89) in a tie for seventh, and Shae Willats (92) in 11th.

North Platte had two teams in the invite, North Platte Blue which finished behind Scottsbluff with a 335 and had Morrison and North Platte Gold, who finished sixth.

Sidney saw a fourth place finish with a 436 led by Aubree Larson, who was the team’s only top 20 placer, having a 100 for 15th.

Other Red Raiders scoring had Carlie Jordan (113), Audrey Spilchal (113), Jordan DeNovellis (125) and Kaydie Whatley (110).

People are also reading…

Both teams will compete in the Ogallala Invite on Sept. 20.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turnovers cost Gering win against Douglas

Turnovers cost Gering win against Douglas

In an over two hour ball game, Douglas ruins Gering’s homecoming as the Bearcats capitalize on three Bulldog turnovers in the first half en route to a 45-24 win over the Bulldogs.

Mitchell tops Chadron 28-14

Mitchell tops Chadron 28-14

The Tigers football team traveled to Chadron on Friday for a face-off against the Cardinals, coming away with the win to move to 3-0 on the season.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ep. 55 The Showdown: Who should replace Scott Frost as head coach?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News