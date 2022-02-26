Bearcats head to State

The Scottsbluff Bearcats punched their ticket to the state tournament after downing the Seward Bluejays in the Class B-3 District Final 61-43 on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of them, it’s a huge accomplishment when you can get down to Lincoln and play in the state tournament,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. “These guys have put in a lot of work. We struggled a little bit last year, went through some bumps and bruises but continued to work, put in a lot of time and they’ve all earned it.”

This is the second time that some of the team has made it to a state tournament, although it was only for a little bit. Being a part of this team and making it to the tournament after all the work is special for the players.

“I was a part of the team freshman year and did stats but this is a lot better,” senior Jackson Ostdiek said. “It’s always been a dream. I did it two years ago, only for a little bit and now it’s our turn. Going through all the practices of all the years and the hard work of being on the practice squad and then getting to this point, it’s awesome.”

Seward started the game on a 3-pointer from Jackson Frost as the Scottsbluff shots were off the mark until Bearcat Austin Thyne would score a three of his own with 5:15 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 3-3.

By the end of the opening quarter, Seward led Scottsbluff 14-12. This would be the only frame that the Bluejays would end in the lead.

Scottsbluff turned the game around in their favor in the second quarter to lead 25-20 going into halftime.

The second half is where the Bearcats began to shine as they started to pull away from the Bluejays.

The third quarter saw Scottsbluff outscore Seward 17-7, extending the lead to 42-27 to finish the frame.

The Bluejays began the final frame on a run of their own before Gullion called a timeout with 5:03 remaining in the game.

Tyler Harre would score the next three baskets for Scottsbluff, all 3-pointers before the rest of the Bearcat scoring would happen at the free throw line. Thyne went 6-for-6 and Tate Talkington went 4-for-4 at the line in the quarter for Scottsbluff, resulting in the 61-43 win.

For the final minute of the game, Gullion made sure that all four seniors were on the court for their final game on the Scottsbluff court.

“I told my coaching staff that I wanted to make sure we had all four of them in there together at the end,” Gullion said. “I wanted them to enjoy that moment of winning a district championship as well as that’s the last time they’re going to play a game at Scottsbluff High School and so that was good to have them together. I hope they enjoyed it.”

Being together on the court one last time was special to the seniors as they were all going to different schools at one point before being able to put together this final season.

“Some of us are from different schools at different times and all of us coming together to put a good season together is a great experience,” Ostdiek said. “It’s a great opportunity for us and I’m excited.”

The Bearcats had three in double-figures as Harre led all scorers with 21 points. Thyne followed with 16 and Kellon Harris had 11. Leighton Limback and Drew Covalt led Seward with 10 points apiece.

Scottsbluff will start its run to a state title in Lincoln on March 7 with an opponent that will be announced later.

Seward 14 6 7 16 - 43

Scottsbluff 12 13 17 19 - 61

SEWARD

Leighton Limback 10, Drew Covalt 10, Samuel Schroder 7, Jackson Trost 6, Kameron Dyer 5, Gavin Sukup 3, Traetyn Schafer 2.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Tyler Harre 21, Austin Thyne 16, Kellon Harris 11, Tate Talkington 9, Kaedon Paxton 4.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

