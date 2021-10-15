Bearcats hold off McCook

McCook grabbed its first lead late in the second quarter on a 3-yard run from quarterback Adam Dugger with 4:23 left to play in the half. But the lead was short-lived when Boyle capped off a 70-yard drive with a 47 yard run and a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:07 left in the second quarter.

Both teams headed into halftime knotted at 14 with Scottsbluff receiving the kickoff to start the third period.

Like its quick strike to open the contest, Scottsbluff struck again to start the third period when Boyle broke free for a 73-yard run just 49 seconds into the second half. After a Christian Fees extra point, the Bearcats led 21-14 and that would be enough to pick up their sixth win of the season.

With another stellar rushing performance from Boyle, Hall said the sophomore has a bright future for the Bearcats.

"He just keeps getting better and better," Hall said of Boyle. "He is a horse to bring down and rarely do you see him get taken down by the first guy. His yards after contact are very impressive and we're excited to see where this season takes him and even his future with this program as well."