Bearcats hold off McCook

Sophomore Sebastien Boyle rushed for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead Scottsbluff to a 21-14 victory over McCook on Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
The win inches the Bearcats (6-2) even closer to a home playoff game in the Class B playoff picture and extends their winning streak to five.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said it was a great win and was pleased with his team's ability to hold off a tough opponent like McCook.
"It was a great win for our kids tonight," he said. "I don't know if we played our best overall football tonight, but we found a way to win and that's what good teams do. So, that was very important for us to battle through some stuff tonight, battle against a great team like McCook, and find a way to win."
The Bearcats came up big even before the fans got to their seats when the Scottsbluff defense forced a McCook fumble 11 seconds into the contest that was recovered by Chance Symons on the Bison 24-yard line.
Scottsbluff quarterback Braeden Stull guided the Bearcats down the field, scoring on a 2-yard run with 9:24 to play in the frame to give Scottsbluff the early 7-0 lead.
McCook's next drive resulted in a missed 27 yard field goal, however, after a defensive stand on Scottsbluff's next possession, junior Jacob Gomez-Wilson rumbled for 52 yards and a touchdown to even the score, 7-7, with 2:02 left to play in the first quarter.
McCook grabbed its first lead late in the second quarter on a 3-yard run from quarterback Adam Dugger with 4:23 left to play in the half. But the lead was short-lived when Boyle capped off a 70-yard drive with a 47 yard run and a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:07 left in the second quarter.
Both teams headed into halftime knotted at 14 with Scottsbluff receiving the kickoff to start the third period.
Like its quick strike to open the contest, Scottsbluff struck again to start the third period when Boyle broke free for a 73-yard run just 49 seconds into the second half. After a Christian Fees extra point, the Bearcats led 21-14 and that would be enough to pick up their sixth win of the season.
With another stellar rushing performance from Boyle, Hall said the sophomore has a bright future for the Bearcats.
"He just keeps getting better and better," Hall said of Boyle. "He is a horse to bring down and rarely do you see him get taken down by the first guy. His yards after contact are very impressive and we're excited to see where this season takes him and even his future with this program as well."
Scottsbluff finished with 340 total yards on the night led by Boyle's 244 yards on the ground. Stull added 67 rushing yards and 26 passing yards, while Tyson Klein pulled down a catch for nine yards and Kristian Arnold pulled in a catch for 17.
McCook was paced by Jacob Wilson-Gomez, who finished with 13 carries for 110 yards in the first half. Dugger added 55 yards on the ground and 81 through the air, while the Bison ended the contest with 300 total yards.
McCook (3-5) will next be in action on Friday when it hosts Alliance. Scottsbluff (6-2) will travel to Gering to finish out the regular season.