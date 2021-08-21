Bearcats prepare for season opener on Friday

Akin to intersquad scrimmages and preseason play in upper levels of football, the Red-White game presented an opportunity for players to show off their skills and prove themselves under the lights of Bearcat Stadium.

Many of the young footballers showed out during Friday night’s game and showed that the roster runs multiple levels deep.

“I think right now on both sides of the ball, we have a lot of depth. We have about thirty kids that we think could be playing throughout the course of the year,” Hall said.

This season, the Bearcats are hoping to get back to their dominant ways. Only one year removed from back-to-back state title game appearances, it does not appear that the expectation within the team is anything less.

“(Our expectations are) to reach the playoffs, beat Aurora, and make it to State,” Boyle said.

With this game, the Bearcats look poised for a good season of Football. Several players, both starters and rotational players stepped up and made big plays. Even many players on the sideline were cheering on and encouraging their teammates while they were on the field.