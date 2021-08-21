Bearcats prepare for season opener on Friday

Before the true start of the Bearcats football, season the Bearcats informally kicked off their season in the annual Red-White scrimmage.
The game was a scaled down version of a normal football game, in all, the teams played a total of 2 quarters and a few scripted scenarios. Although this game does not count against the Bearcats in their win/loss record, the players played with the intensity as if it did.
Even without the expectation to win and leave it all on the field mentality, teams benefit from an opportunity to fine tune the team and simulate an in-game experience.
“I think any time you get on your own game field and underneath the lights, it brings out a little extra energy, and it’s definitely nice to let the guys cut loose,” head coach Jud Hall said.
Although the setting of a game simulation scrimmage brings on a different environment, some of the players are treating it no different. The Bearcats play intense football, whether its after school practice or Friday night.
“We’re just going one-hundred percent whether it’s a scrimmage or a practice,” sophomore Sebastian Boyle said.
The Bearcat players certainly brought an energy that can’t be captured during a weekday practice having come off a full school day. Players were putting their full effort in, chasing down plays, and cheering on their teammate from the sidelines.
Akin to intersquad scrimmages and preseason play in upper levels of football, the Red-White game presented an opportunity for players to show off their skills and prove themselves under the lights of Bearcat Stadium.
Many of the young footballers showed out during Friday night’s game and showed that the roster runs multiple levels deep.
“I think right now on both sides of the ball, we have a lot of depth. We have about thirty kids that we think could be playing throughout the course of the year,” Hall said.
This season, the Bearcats are hoping to get back to their dominant ways. Only one year removed from back-to-back state title game appearances, it does not appear that the expectation within the team is anything less.
“(Our expectations are) to reach the playoffs, beat Aurora, and make it to State,” Boyle said.
With this game, the Bearcats look poised for a good season of Football. Several players, both starters and rotational players stepped up and made big plays. Even many players on the sideline were cheering on and encouraging their teammates while they were on the field.
Other procedures were taken that simply cannot be replicated either during weekday practice or in a game. The Bearcats took the time to work out certain down and distance scenarios. But more notably, they talked with the referee crew afterward in order to play cleaner football throughout the season.
“We want to be playing our best football come district time late in the season,” Hall said.
It is important to start the season off strong in order to finish strong, which is what the Bearcats have their eyes on. After a disappointing exit from the State playoffs last year, everyone, coach and player is ready to be back in Lincoln playing in memorial Stadium come late November.
The Bearcats begin their official season at home on Aug. 27 against the Fort Morgan Mustangs.