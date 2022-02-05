Bearcats pull away from Red Raiders

A big part of the reason the Bearcats were able win the battle of attrition is because of the emphasis put on physical conditioning under coach Bollish.

“Despite it being unpopular at times, our warrior week is essential to what we do as a program,” Bollish said. “It creates our mental and physical toughness and it does give us an advantage. I understand it’s hard I have compassion for that, but the reward the girls get by winning is why they do it.”

The Bearcats were led in scoring on the night by Payton Burda with 28 points, which included six of the 12 three pointers made by the Bearcats. The Red Raiders were led by Reese Riddle with 26 points.

The boys’ game went in a similar fashion, with the game starting close and the Bearcats pulling away.

“I just thought our guys were locked in and engaged and ready to go, our offense and defense both were executing thing really well,” Scottsbluff boys’ coach Scott Gullion said. “On offense we got a little bit of a lead but it wasn’t great in the first quarter, and we had some questionable turnovers.”

The Bearcats were able to pull away from the Red Raiders with a strong second quarter, which saw the Bearcats outscore the Raiders 26-8.