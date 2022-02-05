Bearcats pull away from Red Raiders

One day after taking two wins against the Alliance Bulldogs, the Scottsbluff Bearcats took another pair of wins against the Sidney Red Raiders, who themselves took wins against the Gering Bulldogs on Friday.
The Scottsbluff girls won by a score of 87-71 against the Red Raiders, and the boys won 87-49.
Although the girl’s game was a 16 point margin by the end, the game was much closer up until the fourth quarter. Sidney reached their largest lead in the game during the second quarter where they outscored the Bearcats 27-19.
“I think we were able to get out in transition better and get some easy buckets, but Sidney is unbelievably well coached,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “That program is fantastic, we know every time we play them it is going to be tooth and nail. That’s been the case all year and we expect it to be the case when we play them again.”
After the halftime break, the Bearcats were able to pull away from the Red Raiders outscoring Sidney 26-10 in the third quarter.
“Eventually we were able to break open in transition, we hit some shots and got some room to breathe so I think that was the biggest part of this and using our conditioning to our advantage, plus our girls shoot really well,” Bollish said.
A big part of the reason the Bearcats were able win the battle of attrition is because of the emphasis put on physical conditioning under coach Bollish.
“Despite it being unpopular at times, our warrior week is essential to what we do as a program,” Bollish said. “It creates our mental and physical toughness and it does give us an advantage. I understand it’s hard I have compassion for that, but the reward the girls get by winning is why they do it.”
The Bearcats were led in scoring on the night by Payton Burda with 28 points, which included six of the 12 three pointers made by the Bearcats. The Red Raiders were led by Reese Riddle with 26 points.
The boys’ game went in a similar fashion, with the game starting close and the Bearcats pulling away.
“I just thought our guys were locked in and engaged and ready to go, our offense and defense both were executing thing really well,” Scottsbluff boys’ coach Scott Gullion said. “On offense we got a little bit of a lead but it wasn’t great in the first quarter, and we had some questionable turnovers.”
The Bearcats were able to pull away from the Red Raiders with a strong second quarter, which saw the Bearcats outscore the Raiders 26-8.
“I thought were able to clean some stuff up, and we got tremendous stuff from everyone that went into the game, and they played really well together,” Gullion said.
The Bearcats were led by Kellon Harris in scoring with 18 points, including four three-pointers which helped the Bearcats to a total of 18 3-pointers, breaking the school record for 3-pointers in a game.
Although Scottsbluff cruised to a victory this time, the Bearcats expect to face the Red Raiders several more times and it will only get harder.
“First, it gives us some confidence going into district play. We played well, but I know Sidney can play better and it will be tougher the second time and potentially third time,” Gullion said.
The Bearcats will be in action next against the North Platte Bulldogs on Feb. 10 in North Platte, the Red Raiders will next play the Chadron Cardinals in Chadron.
Girls’ game
Sidney 20 27 10 14-71
Scottsbluff 28 19 26 14-87
SIDNEY
Reese Riddle 26, Kayla Westby 14, Brynna Ross 12, Gabrielle Fortner 7, Rheagan Stanley 5, Katie Ramsey 4, Carlie Black 2, Emilee Wieser 1.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Payton Burda 28, Mariyah Avila 15, Paige Horne 15, Anna Kelly 13, Tatum Heimerman 5, Marly Laucomer 4, Taryn Spady 4, Tierra West 2, Allie Darnell 1.
Boys’ game
Sidney 11 8 14 16-49
Scottsbluff 21 26 16 24-87
SIDNEY
Sawyer Dickman 21, Wyatt Heckenlivley 13, Jon Carrillo 6, Micah Schneider 3, Kaleman Kaiser 2, Isak Doty 2, Jacob Dowse 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Kellon Harris 18, Tyler Harre 17, Austin Thyne 12, Kaedon Patton 11, Trevor Schwartz 9, Tate Talkington 9, Jose Rodriguez 5, Jackson Ostdiek 3, Max Howell 2, Michael Mickey 1.
