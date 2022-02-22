Bearcats, Raiders to face in B-8 final

The first day of the boys’ basketball B-8 Sub-District took place at Scottsbluff High School on Tuesday. The first game of the night saw the Scottsbluff Bearcats down the Alliance Bulldogs 83-43 while the second had the Sidney Red Raiders defeating the Gering Bulldogs 67-56.

The first game was Scottsbluff from the start as the Bearcats came out strong and kept the momentum going right up to the end.

“I thought we handled our business the way I wanted to see them do it, come out with some energy and focus right from the beginning,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. “We were able to extend it at the end of the first quarter and then kind of keep the momentum going after that.”

Scottsbluff went on a 10-2 run before Alliance called a timeout with 4:47 remaining in the first quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the Bearcats led 20-6.

Alliance got into a rhythm but Scottsbluff were still able to outscore the Bulldogs 25-14 to lead 45-20 going into the break.

The third quarter was back and forth as the teams went shot for shot. By the end of the frame, Scottsbluff led 61-31.

For the final two minutes, there was a running clock as Scottsbluff went on to outscore Alliance 22-12 in the final frame to win the game 83-43.

Throughout the game, the Bearcats were able to see everyone on the team play and 10 put themselves into the scoring column.

“We kind of built a strong lead and were able to get some more guys in the basketball game, go five in and five out,” Gullion said. “I’m glad we got to get everybody in the game.”

The Bearcats had five in double figures. Kellon Harris and Michael Mickey each had 14 and Tyler Harre, Trevor Schwartz and Austin Thyne had 11 apiece. The Bulldogs were led by Kellen Muhr with 17 followed by Jayden McCracken with 14.

The final game saw Gering take an early 4-0 lead over Sidney as the Raiders were unable to score until a 3-pointer from Isak Doty with 2:40 remaining in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs were unable to hold the lead as the Raiders went 10-6 by the end of the first.

Sidney went on a run and when the Raiders were leading 21-12, the Bulldogs called a timeout with 4:40 remaining in the half to stop the momentum. Sidney would lead 28-20 going into halftime.

“I thought we started off the game well, and then we allowed them to get a little run in the first and second quarters but we battled,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton said. “We just made too many mistakes really and mental errors and we just weren’t able to execute down the stretch, I thought we battled really well though.”

The remainder of the game would back and forth as the Bulldogs kept themselves in striking distance, trailing 42-34 at the end of the third.

The final quarter was stop and go as there were many fouls, turnovers and timeouts. Neither team was able to go on a run or get the momentum they needed with all of the whistles. Sidney would go on to win the game 67-56.

"Turnovers have been our Achilles heel all year, it’s been something we really have to correct over the summer," Cotton said. “Making smarter decisions, being stronger with the ball but I can’t fault our effort at all. Sometimes, you’re going to foul if you’re putting in that effort. It just wasn’t our night.”

The Bulldogs will have to play the waiting game to see if they will get to play a district final later in the week.

“A couple of results went our way but a couple didn’t so now we just wait to see how (finals from B-1 and B-6) go,” Cotton said.

The Bulldogs were led by Jackson Howard and Uriah Ybarra with 16 points. Raider Sawyer Dickman led all scorers with 21. Wyatt Heckenlively and Jacob Dowse followed with 14 and 11, respectively.

This will be the third time the Bearcats and Raiders face off this year, with Scottsbluff taking the previous two. The first was an 87-49 win at home on Feb. 5 and the second was on the road Feb. 15, finishing the game up 63-47.

“Sidney obviously has a good basketball team, coached well and disciplined,” Gullion said. “They’ve got a good group.”

The Bearcats and Raiders will tip off at 7 p.m. after the girls’ final on Wednesday. If spectators are planning to attend both games, a two-game pass will be available for $12 for adults and $10 for students.

Game 1

Alliance 6 14 11 12 - 43

Scottsbluff 20 25 16 22 - 83

ALLIANCE

Kellen Muhr 17, Jayden McCracken 14, Ben Miller 6, Nic Waldron 4, Isaac Weems 2.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Kellon Harris 14, Michael Mickey 14, Tyler Harre 11, Trevor Schwartz 11, Austin Thyne 11, Tate Talkington 9, Jackson Ostdiek 6, Kaedon Patton 3, Max Howell 2, Anthony Martin 2.

Game 2

Gering 6 14 14 22 - 56

Sidney 10 18 14 25 - 67

GERING

Jackson Howard 16, Uriah Ybarra 16, Max Greeley 9, Jacob VanAnne 7, Kaden Bohnsack 6, Tyler Garrett 2.

SIDNEY

Sawyer Dickman 21, Wyatt Heckenlively 14, Jacob Dowse 11, Micah Schneider 9, Isak Doty 8.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

