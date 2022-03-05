Bearcats return to state

A year after the loss to Waverly in the Class B-8 district final, the Scottsbluff Bearcats redeemed themselves by downing Seward to advance to the state tournament for the first time in two years.

“(It’s a) tremendous accomplishment for our guys, our team has put in a lot of hard work to get to this point,” head coach Scott Gullion said. “It’s kind of a build-up from last year’s team so to see those rewards pay off. I’m really happy for our guys.”

The last time the Bearcats were in the state tournament, they beat Alliance in the quarterfinals 58-53 and fell to Omaha Roncalli 68-55 in the semis.

For the seniors, this next week will be the last time they will be able to win a title. Despite this, they plan on having fun and are happy to have made it this far.

“State is really fun, it’s a fun week so we’ve been working hard and we’re happy to make the trip,” senior Tyler Harre said.

This time around, the team wants to make it even farther.

“I’m sure they want to win, that’s the goal. There’s a lot of good basketball teams down there,” Gullion said. “I think if you can tell yourself there are no regrets, that you did everything you possibly could, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”

The Bearcats will face the Beatrice Orangemen on Monday, March 11 at the Devaney Center at 6:45 p.m.

“Beatrice is really tough so if we just play our game, we should be alright,” Harre said.

Their plan against Beatrice is to play their best basketball and go from there.

“We’ve just got to play our best basketball and we’ll see what happens after that,” Gullion said.

A win over Beatrice would advance the team to a semifinal game on Wednesday at 2: 15 p.m. against the winner of Omaha Roncalli (19-4) and Waverly (16-9).

The last time Scottsbluff won a state title was in 2012 when they defeated South Sioux City 64-61. Since this win, the Bearcats have been the runner-up three times in 2013 (South Sioux City), 2016 and 2017 (Gretna).

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

