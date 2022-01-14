Bearcats rout Central Indians

In an interstate match-up, the Cheyenne Central Indians drove down to Scottsbluff to take on the Bearcats.

The Scottsbluff girls, who are on a hot streak and still undefeated against Nebraska opponents, kept up their momentum defeating Central 67-42.

A major key to the game was the Bearcats strong defense as the Bearcats limited the Indians’ scoring opportunities, especially early on as the Bearcats held the Indians to eight first quarter points.

“We really put an emphasis on our approach to defense with trying to really get up into the opponents space, then guard them really hard on the first and second attack and then back up into pressure after the catch,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said.

Another major factor in the game was the physical intensity that both teams played with.

“We put a put a premium on our mental toughness and physical toughness, we work on it all the time. It’s uncomfortable and hard, but it’s part of why our kids are so ready for battle,” Bollish said. “There is a saying: if you sweat more in practice you’ll bleed less in battle, so they’re ready and willing. We have great kids that are competitive and want to do the right things.”