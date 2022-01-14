Bearcats route Central Indians

In an interstate match-up, the Cheyenne Central Indians drove down to Scottsbluff to take on the Bearcats.
The Scottsbluff girls, who are on a hot streak and still undefeated against Nebraska opponents, kept up their momentum defeating Central 67-42.
A major key to the game was the Bearcats strong defense as the Bearcats limited the Indians’ scoring opportunities, especially early on as the Bearcats held the Indians to eight first quarter points.
“We really put an emphasis on our approach to defense with trying to really get up into the opponents space, then guard them really hard on the first and second attack and then back up into pressure after the catch,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said.
Another major factor in the game was the physical intensity that both teams played with.
“We put a put a premium on our mental toughness and physical toughness, we work on it all the time. It’s uncomfortable and hard, but it’s part of why our kids are so ready for battle,” Bollish said. “There is a saying: if you sweat more in practice you’ll bleed less in battle, so they’re ready and willing. We have great kids that are competitive and want to do the right things.”
With this win, the Bearcat girls jump to 14-2 on the season. They were propelled by a high scoring third quarter where Anna Kelly sunk three 3-pointers. Although the Bearcats came away with another runaway victory, history was not on their side coming into the game.
“It’s been 13 years since the Scottsbluff girls have beaten a Cheyenne school in basketball. Coach (Hattie) Burford and coach (Mike) Burda were head coach and player the last time we won, so it’s been a long time since we beat a Cheyenne school,” Bollish said.
On the boy’s side, the Bearcats were also able to win by fair margin, coming away with 72-61 victory.
Although the Bearcat boys played well enough to win by a comfortable margin, they had concerns with the physical matchups.
“Every time we play Cheyenne Central, we know they’re going to be a tough basketball team. Their size and athleticism concerns us as a coaching staff, but our guys rose up to the challenge,” Scottsbluff boys coach Scott Gullion said.
Although the Bearcats would win the game by 11 points, they had to make some adjustments to pull away from the Indians.
“The biggest key for us was switching to a zone defense and really forcing them to play more on the perimeter, taking away the inside,” Gullion said. “Overall I thought we played really well and very aggressive and attacked the basket, it was a very gutsy win.”
After two wins against a Cheyenne School, the Bearcats boys and girls will head to Cheyenne Jan. 15 to play the East High Thuderbirds.
Girl’s game
Cheyenne Central 8 14 8 12 - 47
Scottsbluff 17 12 21 17 - 62
CHEYENNE CENTRAL
Madisyn Baillie 15, Kamryn Tempel 7, Mia Gerig 6, Roree Cowley 4, Drue Mirich 3, Ella Gilliam 3, Morgan Kirkbride 2, Brogan Allen 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Paige Horne 14, Anna Kelly 14, Payton Burda 12, Marly Laucomer 12, Mariyah Avila 7, Taryn Spady 6, Tatum Heimerman 2.
Boy’s game
Cheyenne Central 15 19 - - 61
Scottsbluff 19 20 - - 72
CHEYENNE CENTRAL
Nathanial Talich 29, Isaiah Rigg 9, Adam Gerdes 8, James Brown 7, Jackson Whitworth 6, Chase Talich 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Kellon Harris 20, Tyler Harre 19, Austin Thyne 14, Tate Talkington 13, Michael Mickey 4, Trevor Schwartz 2.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.